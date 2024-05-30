Looking back with Ian Scott: Remembering Carronshore's famous past
In the early 1600s the little harbour on the north bank of the great loop in the river was the entry point for imported goods of all kinds as well as the loading port for raw materials going in the other direction. In those early years the most important export was coal and many boats loaded with the black diamonds sailed to England and the Low Countries from ‘Quarrolshore’ as the place was known at the time. Tobacco was another product that found its way through the harbour on its way from the west coast ports to the continent and by the early 18th century the local merchants and ship owners were growing in prosperity and erecting fine houses. The harbour facilities were extended and the village developed a whole range of services like shipbuilding and repairs, rope making and, to combat widespread smuggling, a customs house known as the King’s Cellar.
But this was as nothing compared to what happened in 1759 with the opening of Carron Iron Works. With roads almost non existent the rivers Carron and Forth were the key avenues for raw materials in and finished goods out so the partners poured money into the village which they renamed ‘Carronshore’ . They thought it sounded easier on the ears of their far flung customers. A substantial stone wharf with cranes appeared to the east of the existing harbour along with many new stores including the ‘granary’ warehouse, workshops, a smithy, a pitchworks, a dry dock and a grandiose mansion house for the man in charge. This was the famous Charles Gascoigne, later to be Carron Company’s most powerful manager, who controlled the new shipping company formed to look after Carron’s exports and imports. The mansion, Carron House, was damaged by fire not long after Gascoigne’s departure though elements of it have survived and, with its classical features, forms a picturesque ruin facing the river. Another survivor is the octagonal brick doocot though how much longer it will last is anybody’s guess.
By the 1780s there were over 700 people living in the houses built by the company to the north of the harbour and at different times the River Carron was engineered to make it straighter and wider downstream so that much bigger vessels could reach the village. However the construction of the Forth and Clyde Canal from the 1770s sounded its death knell. A new port at Grangemouth meant that the lucrative west coast trade now by-passed Carronshore and Carron Company began using the canal to carry some of their materials. Though the harbour declined it did continue to handle a considerable amount of shipping throughout the 19th century but by the 1850s the glory days were over.
Today the members of the Carronshore Heritage Forum are determined to do everything they can to preserve this amazing history and to inspire a community spirit worthy of such a past. The new village war memorial was a great first step and it will be followed by all kinds of activities including placing story boards along the river recalling the great days when the village was at the very heart of the Carron Company story. The Forum needs all the help it can get so anyone willing to assist should contact one of the trustees. Look out for their website coming soon.
