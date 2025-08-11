Looking back with Ian Scott on three distinct Falkirk congregations united to form Grahamston United Parish Church

Last week I told the story of Grahamston United Church. A unique union of different denominations which took place exactly 50 years ago. Today I want to describe the origins of the three distinct congregations which came together to form the union with Grahamston United Parish Church.

The earliest was Grahams Road Church which opened its doors in 1879. Its distinctive 110 foot spire dominated the main street and stood at the entrance to the Retail Park. The congregation moved there from the Tattie Kirk in the Cow Wynd by which time they were part of the United Presbyterian Church originally part of the 18th century Erskine breakaway from the Church of Scotland. It had seating for 600. In 1900 it became part of the United Free Church and in 1929 was reunited to the Church of Scotland and became Graham’s Road Parish Church. After the 1975 union the building was a carpet store before being demolished in 1989.

The next of the three congregations was the Methodist Chapel in James Street built in 1892. In the 18th century the great missionary preacher John Wesley visited Scotland many times speaking in various churches but his message was too near that of the Church of England and did not find a fertile field in Presbyterian Scotland. It was not until workers from England arrived after Carron Company was established that there was a demand for services in the Falkirk area. The Masonic Lodge in Silver Row seems to have been their earliest Falkirk centre but how long it survived is not certain. By the following century there was a Methodist Church (still there) in Reddingmuirhead and it became responsible for the establishment of the Falkirk congregation. They worshiped in Dalderse Avenue, Russell Street, Bank Street, the Town Hall, Cistern Lane and Church Street in Grahamston before the building of their new church in James Street in 1892. It was designed by James Strang though Alexander Black may have been involved. The land had been an orchard.

The third congregation was that of the Trinity Congregational Church in Meeks Road. It was a child of the complex mergers, divisions and disputes of the 19th century that created St James’ and St Modan’s congregations. If anything the Trinity Evangelical story is even more complicated than the others and their places of worship included Bank Street, Cistern Lane, Wilson’s Buildings in the High Street, the Temperance Hotel and the Howgate before they ending up in Meeks Road in 1893. The new building was also designed by Falkirk Architect James Strang. From an early stage it was linked to the pre-existing Evangelical Union and the Congregational Church and in 1896 following the St Modan’s split the new Meeks Road building became Trinity Congregational Church which it remained until the modern union. Like the other two it was demolished in the 1970s. The site stands empty at the east end of Meeks Road. This story illustrates perfectly the way in which the Christian church in Falkirk tore itself apart throughout the century over matters we would now consider trivial but clearly were deeply felt by those involved at the time,

Grahamston in 1890 with the Grahams Road Church

How the 1970s joint congregation managed to blend the various theological and liturgical differences is beyond me, but it speaks of a more tolerant age where the people concentrated on the essential features of the Christian story and consigned the petty squabbles to the past.