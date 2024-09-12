Looking back with Ian Scott on the journey from Silver Row to Arts Centre

The Callendar Centre.

Last week I wrote about the Howgate, one of Falkirk’s disappeared streets. At least the name survives if only as a shopping centre.

No such luck for the Silver Row which lives on in the hearts and minds of those of us old enough to remember the cobbled street as it rose up from the junction of Manor Street and Bank Street before descending to the High Street near the old Broadway Café. I have written before about the Row and all its famous occupants like the Roxy Theatre, St Francis School, the Erskine Church and the Masonic Arms (the Gluepot) but today I want to remind everybody about what happened since the bulldozers first arrived in the early 1960s. Sadly they have been back several times since as new buildings followed new buildings into the dustbin of history. They are back again at the moment and, as the current occupiers depart, Callendar Square is getting ready for its turn to meet its fate.

I remember that first time as the old school, theatre and pub bit the dust. I remember especially the huge wooden screen erected to hide the workers as they dig up the bodies from the Horsemarket Graveyard of the old Erskine Church and carted them off to an ignominious reburial in a big pit in Camelon cemetery. “No good will come of this” the old folks said at the time and what followed seems to bear it out!

The first ‘state of the art’ shopping centre took an age to complete. If I remember right there were a couple of developers involved before it finally opened. When it did it was unloved from the start. Callendar Centre was a ghastly 1960s monstrosity though it did have some well known shops like Goldbergs and a Massey’s supermarket - and a new pub called the Golden Tiger. There was a big hotel called the Metropolitan (later the Friendly) and I confess I have forgotten most of the rest of the shops. It struggled on for years but was never a success. Shops came and went and so did the shoppers. Eventually in 1992 somebody (presumably whoever owned it at the time) decided to call it quits and down it came though the hotel survived.

The Silver Row area in 1960 before the first demolition

I think that most folk felt that what came next was a vast improvement of what was removed. Callendar Square had a faintly oriental look with its corner ‘tower’ and the architecture was far more attractive. The early days were promising with British Home Stores the magnet for other smaller companies. But sadly it did not last. What followed is within the memories of most people. Fewer shoppers, fewer shops no BHS to act as a big draw and seemingly no idea on the part of the owners to find a solution to the decline.

The writing was on the wall for a long time and now, for the third time in 60 years the whole site will be cleared to make way for the long promised arts centre/ theatre, library and municipal offices. It is an exciting prospect for the whole town and I am really impressed by what I have seen and heard of the plans. I do hope that when it opens it will include a display of photographs of the old Silver Row and maybe the very name will be preserved somewhere on the site. That would certainly please old codgers like me.