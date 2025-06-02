Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of the village of Standburn

The miners' rows in Standburn.

This week I met a lady who told me that she was a regular reader of this column. She wondered if I had ever written about the village of Standburn in which she had a special interest. I was able to reassure that I had, quite a few years ago, but that I would be happy to retell the story which I am doing today.

Standburn is not an old community dating back only to the mid 1800s. It acquired its name from the stream that passed close to a grassy area or ‘stand’ set aside as an overnight stop for cattle and drovers moving south from the famous Falkirk trysts. As demand for coal increased a number of miners rows were built by the coal company and the population rose steadily. The houses had only the most primitive of facilities but that was the norm in those Victorian days and few were prepared to do much about it. As late as the 1920s one visitor said that: “the system of dry-closets is in operation but are very offensive, having no doors. The water is got from street wells. Many of the washhouses are kept as stores by tradesmen. The back windows of some of the houses have corrugated iron sheets and wooden shutters instead of glass. The streets are laid with ashes and the water makes its way all over the street.”

Despite this the village had a very active social life with a school opened in 1878, a football team, amazingly an orchestra, a busy Welfare Hall, an annual Gala Day and a highly popular ‘Gothenberg’ pub called by the locals ‘The Squech’.

The little war memorial in the Main Street bears the names of 28 men who died in World War I. The shock to a small community must have been hard to bear but then the people have proved themselves time and time again to be resilient in the face of all manner of difficulties including a plan to effectively remove the village from the map.

Standburn folk pictured in 1936

In 1934 a Public Inquiry into the health of the 800 inhabitants ruled that three quarters of the 170 houses were unfit for human habitation and should be closed. Mining was in decline and the coalmaster James Nimmo who owned the houses was unwilling to pay to have them repaired. The local authority decided on a bold move that led to the building of the model village of Westquarter. Many of the folk living in Standburn did not want to uproot and move a few miles away despite the attraction of houses with electricity, baths and toilets but those who were in the condemned houses had little choice. It dealt a very heavy blow to Standburn which came close to becoming a deserted village. The Welfare Hall closed, abandoned houses were left to fall down, the ‘Squech’ burned down and social life dwindled away.

But the village did not vanish from the map. The remaining families supplemented over the years by newcomers helped revive village life and a new Drumbowie school was built in the 1970s. Today Standburn is a quiet country village and few folk remember the days before the great flittings in 1936. Thanks to the late Frank Thomson, one of the Herald’s most admired reporters, we have a little book Pits, Pints and Poverty (1984) full of anecdotes which confirm just how lively and close knit the community of Standburn once was.