Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of the floral clock in Falkirk's Dollar Park

The floral clock in the 1960s.

Like hundreds of Falkirk folk I was delighted a few years ago when the Cyrenians and Friends of Dollar Park combined to bring the famous floral clock back to life.

Since then the entrance to the park has offered a bright and attractive welcome and the big hands of the clock have turned as if by magic. But magic it is not! A mechanical device connected to an electric motor combine to keep the hands turning. But with planting time fast approaching there is a problem. The mechanism has stopped working and the skills of an engineer are required to identify the problem and fix it if possible. Unfortunately there are limited funds available to pay for any work so the Friends are looking for a friendly engineer who is prepared to give up a few hours to help diagnose the problem and hopefully fix it. I should say that the electric motor is working and the problem appears to lie with the clock mechanism.

The clock has an interesting history. The celebrated Edinburgh clock in Princes Street Gardens from 1903 sparked an interest in other places but it was not until 1925 that the Superintendent William McRae created one in Camelon cemetery. Meantime Arnotdale and its grounds had been gifted to the town by the exiled Falkirk bairn Robert Dollar who had made his fortune in lumber and shipping in Canada and San Francisco. Efforts to beautify the now named Dollar Park and the fact that the cemetery clock was said to be “out of the way” led to a proposal around 1937 to move it to the park entrance near the Chinese Lion sculptures.. Here it was much admired and in 1941 a visitor wrote to the Herald to say that it was an “even finer piece of work than the one in Edinburgh”. From 1945 the floral design on the clock face and hands reflected an appropriate celebration or anniversary. At this stage the hands did not move but in the 1950s a campaign to rectify this was launched and by 1959 thanks to Falkirk Rotary Club and a donation from Robert Dollar’s son, the motor was installed and the hands began to move and the clock to tell the time. The design the year that followed acknowledged the Rotary Club’s contribution.

In 1966 when the new Municipal Buildings were opened at Westbank it was decided to move the clock to the main road on the banking just below the Clinic. It was not a popular site and with cuts in the number of gardeners employed it deteriorated and was eventually abandoned.

The Floral Clock Cemetery in 1933

The formation of the Friends of Dollar Park in 2012 and the arrival of the Cyrenians brought new impetus to restore the clock and to perform the tricky task of unearthing the mechanism still buried at Westbank and cleaning and repairing it. For the last few years it has been ticking away and again winning the admiration of local people and visitors alike. Now the clock is still and unmoving awaiting the human hands of a skilled engineer to ensure that it will turn again. Les Pryde and his gardener colleagues will do the planting but need to fix the mechanism before they can plant.

If you or someone you know has the time and skills please get in touch with Les Pryde the Friends’ Chairman, on [email protected] or you can email me on [email protected].