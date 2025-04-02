Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of The Argylls, Falkirk's own

B Company of the 7th Argylls in France

On June 14 this year the Royal Regiment of Scotland will march through the streets of Falkirk to mark the award of the Freedom of the town and district.

Back in 1972 the same award was made to the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders and a few years ago a similar display marked their farewell to a community which had helped fill the ranks for all the years of their existence.

Of course the regiment is not originally from these parts and by the time it was formed by amalgamation in 1881 the 91st from Argyll and the 93rd from Sutherland had already distinguished themselves in war wherever the red coats of the British Army were ordered to serve.

In the years after the failed Jacobite Rising of 1745 the Government realised that the fighting qualities of the Highlanders so often used against them might now in more peaceful times at home help to expand and protect the Empire overseas. The Argyllshire Highlanders were formed in 1794 and saw action in South Africa, Spain and India while the Sutherland Highlanders appeared four years later and served in America, France, India and famously formed the ‘Thin Red Line’ at Balaklava in the Crimean War when 500 men held the line against a 25,000 strong Russian attack. In the 1870s their area of recruitment was changed from Sutherland to Central Scotland and their command headquarters moved to Stirling Castle where it remained after the two regiments merged in1881. From then on Falkirk district became a major source of new recruits. By the time the bairns, mariners, portonians and the rest marched off to fight the Boers in 1899 many of them were in the Regiment as the memorial in Newmarket Street confirms. Of the 38 dead, 10 were Argylls.

The second battalion Argylls. (Pic: contributed)

Thanks to the efforts of former Provost Pat Reid the town memorial in Dollar Park now shows that 324 out of 1193 who died in World War I and 110 out of 463 in World War II were Argylls. And a glance at many of our 20 other war memorials show the huge sacrifice made by the comrades-in-arms of those who march today. For example in Bonnybridge 55 out of 178, Denny and Dunipace 43 out of 154 and Larbert and Stenhousemuir 94 out of 282. The second war was the same though mercifully the numbers were fewer, and Korea and the conflicts of modern times found the Argylls to the fore once again. A national plan to downgrade the Regiment in 1970 brought a tremendous wave of anger across the district and the huge ‘Save the Argylls’ campaign was successful.

But times change and since 2006 the regiment has served as a light infantry company designated the Balaklava Company within the Royal Regiment of Scotland. But here in Falkirk we should never allow the memories to fade away. Most families in this district have at least one fallen soldier among their forefathers and so the June 14 march past will be a time for shared pride in remembrance. When the crowds salute the young soldiers and our municipal leaders express the community’s thanks to today’s infantrymen, spare a thought for those hundreds of thousands who went before, to fight wars that were not of their making. Ordinary men - moulders and patternmakers, teachers and miners, bricklayers and engineers - doing extraordinary things with unbelievable courage with so many giving their lives far away from home and hearth.