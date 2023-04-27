Falkirk Town Hall and Municipal Buildings in 1966

From an architectural point of view it is no great loss because both buildings were children of the 1960s when any pretension to beauty fell before the demands of the brave new post-war world. They were typical of the square box, all glass and concrete creations so beloved by the architects of the period but disliked by most ordinary folk. However there is no doubt that the loss of the Town Hall in particular without a suitable replacement has already done damage to our town’s reputation as a centre for outstanding music and drama which distinguished Falkirk for a century or more.

The original Town Hall in Newmarket Street was a much loved building – the very centre of community life – from its official opening in 1879. Designed by Falkirk’s leading architect of the period William Black in Italian classical style it was intended to serve as both corn exchange and town hall though it was not long before the community activities overtook the agricultural ones. The hall was officially opened on June 6, 1879 and the Feuars of Falkirk, whose initiative it was, expressed the hope that it would “in generations to come, be looked upon as the home of music in our town and from which would proceed elevating and refining influences in this and the sister arts”. Their dream was fulfilled but sadly not for as long as they probably expected.

For many decades it was home to drama festivals, concerts, prize-givings, boxing and wrestling matches, political rallies, fundraising bazaars and much more before its closure in 1968. Older readers will remember the near disaster as the building was coming down and the north wall of the Parish Church suffered major damage. Since then no building on the site has been possible which is a relief. Who knows what the planners would have allowed as a replacement? By this time the new Town Hall at Westbank was up and running.

The old Falkirk Town Hall

From the creation of the Council in 1833 the elected councillors and bailies held their meetings in a variety of premises including the Red Lion Inn in the High Street and the room in the steeple with the round arched windows. This was of course quite handy for the Pie Office where many a session was said to have concluded. As Falkirk prospered as a community the powers-that-be decided that they needed a new Headquarters and the result was the Burgh Buildings opened in 1880 in Lower Newmarket Street. Again designed by William Black in the popular Scottish Baronial style, its fine decorative features make it an asset to the town centre. The building survived a scare back in 1974 when the Aitken’s Brewery site was being developed. The plans involved the demolition of the Burgh Buildings but a hard fought campaign led by Councillor Jimmy Middlemass won a reprieve by just one vote in the Council!

In 1966 the new Municipal Buildings were opened and the Burgh Buildings said goodbye to the Councillors and Officials who moved away after nearly 90 years to be replaced eventually by the Registry Office as well as other activities like the Town Centre Management team.

So where do we go from here? With no theatre or arts centre, and with councillors and staff scattered to the wind, we can only wait and hope.