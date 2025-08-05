Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of Falkirk's Grahamston United Parish Church

At a time when the Church of Scotland is going through a very difficult period with mergers and closures widespread across the country it is worth recalling the events of 50 years ago here in Falkirk.

Grahamston United Parish Church is unique in Falkirk District. Since then the congregation has consisted of three distinct religious traditions, Methodist, Congregationalist and Church of Scotland. This union was a child of the ecumenical movement which flourished half a century ago and might have been a model for other mergers but for various reasons this didn’t happen.

The story of the Church of Scotland in Grahamston goes back to the 1870s. After the huge Disruption in 1843 which created the Free Church of Scotland across the nation the established church had worked hard to restore its position as the main Presbyterian denomination. In Falkirk this process was greatly aided by the massive increase in population following the expansion of the iron foundries. The northern suburb of the town was one of the main centres and soon there was a demand for church services. The Minister and Session of Falkirk Parish Church began to hold services in the area and by 1875 the congregation was powerful enough to require a new church building of their own.

Thomas B McFadyean was chosen as the architect and the style he selected was French Gothic with a 120 foot tower. The total cost was around £3500 and the official opening took place in 1876.

Grahamston United Parish Church's stained glass windows. (pic: contributed)

The church in Bute Street has over the years been beautifully enhanced by the addition of a number of very fine stained glass windows, some marking special community links like the Boys Brigade and the Guild. The congregation had continued to grow and played a major part in the life of the Grahamston community. One significant national achievement was helping to create the Woman’s Guild being one of a handful of Scottish Churches to accept the need for such an initiative when most others were very sceptical.

The modern history of the church and congregation takes us to that ecumenical initiative. The man behind the move was the then Minister Rev Maxwell Craig who lent his support to what was then a very unusual proposal. He was a member of the Iona Community a group of relatively young Ministers with fresh approaches to the churches’ ministry. Ecumenical inititiatives were part of their new approach and Rev Craig saw a real opportunity on his Grahamston doorstep.

The Methodist Church in James Street, the Congregational Church in Meeks Road and Graham’s Road Church of Scotland were in decline and it made very good sense to bring them together which happened between 1972 and 1975. All three buildings were demolished a few years later and Grahamston added the word United to the congregational name.

In more recent years the congregation led by the distinguished and formidable Minister Rev Duncan McClements played a major part in the life of the whole Falkirk community supporting and inspiring many of the most important initiatives both at local and national level.

As part of the closing and uniting, Bainsford Parish, itself originally built as a Free Church ended worship on February 5, 2025 and the remaining members of the congregation joined with their near neighbours in Grahamston.

Next week I will write about the origins and history of the three congregations that came together to create the union half a century ago.