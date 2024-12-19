Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of Falkirk's Dollar Park

The restored doocot in Dollar Park.

When I was a child in the late 1940s and 50s Christmas Day meant a brisk walk between opening Santa’s presents and sitting down to turkey and all the trimmings.

Most often that walk led us to our favourite green space, Dollar Park, where we would see other children and their parents enjoying what was without doubt one of the most beautiful spots in Falkirk. Whatever the season it was always a delight to visit with beautiful trees, shrubs and flowers and all kind of activities for all ages. A real people’s park gifted to the community for that very purpose.

It was of course the exiled Falkirk bairn Robert Dollar who had made a fortune in lumber and shipping in the USA who gifted the house and gardens to the town in the 1920s. Arnotdale had been built a hundred years before by the lawyer and man of business James Russel of lawyers Russel and Aitken and when it came on the market, Dollar decided that it would make a perfect present to his home town. He visited the town exactly a century ago and handed over the keys of the house and from then on it became the principal park of Falkirk town. Few who remember back then will ever forget the magnificent floral displays, the clock, the two Chinese lions at the gate, the animal enclosure and the doocot with the white doves. Many of a certain age might possess faded snapshots of themselves standing in front of the statue of the Prodigal Son and others remember the wonders of the Dollar Park Museum in Arnotdale presided over by the slightly stern but scholarly curator Doreen Hunter.

The amazing team of horticulturalists and gardeners led by Les Pryde brought great distinction to the town, and Falkirk was several times a prize winner in the Britain and Scotland in Bloom competitions. Beautiful Dollar Park was at the very heart of this success.

Dollar Park's Walled Garden.

But times change and the 1980s and 90s brought a decline with the park slipping down the popular parks list behind newcomers like Callendar Park, Muiravonside and later the Helix. Budgets were tight and what money was available was thinly spread. Now each park had fewer and fewer dedicated staff and inevitably the place took on a run down appearance and many of the attractions vanished. No more putting, tennis courts in a mess, pets corner demolished and Arnotdale standing empty.

However in recent years, thanks to the efforts of the Council, the Friends of Dollar Park and the Cyrenians, the park began to revive. The walled garden has been turned into a wonderful tranquil space full of interesting floral and sculptural features - the doocot beautifully restored, the tennis courts upgraded and the floral clock near the gate reinstated. Plans are afoot to upgrade the children’s play area.

Great strides have been made for sure but more needs to be done to improve the general appearance and upkeep. No easy task when the Council faces many competing demands . But the place of parks in improving lives should not be underestimated. It will take money as well as the support of the community - the Friends need as much help as they can get so if you think you can play a part then please make contact.

This Christmas Day I will stroll in the park, remember what it once was and hope for even better days in the future.