Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of Falkirk's Christ Church as it turns 160

The congregation of Christ Church in Falkirk are marking its 160th anniversary.

Regular readers of this column will be fed up with me banging on about the beautiful buildings our forefathers have left us to use and enjoy.

I make no apologies for returning to the topic again because this week’s subject involves what is (in my opinion at least) the most beautiful church building in the district. There is plenty of competition – take Stenhouse and Carron for example or Larbert Old or the modern St Francis in Hope Street. However for the appearance, both inside and out, my choice is the Scottish Episcopal, Christ Church in Kerse Lane. This week the congregation are celebrating the 160th anniversary of the opening of their building in Spring of 1864 which marked the return of the Episcopal tradition to Falkirk.

The worst thing you can say to a member of the Scottish Episcopal Church is “You are the English Church are you not?” Get ready to duck if you do! For despite the obvious connection with the Anglican Communion, Episcopalians north of the border quite rightly look back to the periods in the 17th century when the Church of Scotland was strongly Episcopal and where the struggles with Presbyterianism lasted until 1688. After that things were difficult especially since most Episcopalians supported the Jacobites and lost out after the defeat of Prince Charlie at Culloden.

In Falkirk the support given by the Livingstons of Callendar House came to an end and it was not until a number of English workers at Carron Company asked for service that things began to change. Meantime over in Dunmore the aristocratic Murray family had had their own Episcopal chaplains for some years and they began to visit Carron and later Bainsford to serve the people there. The lovely church of St Andrew at Dunmore opened in 1850 and over the next few years the ‘incumbant’ there led a mission in Falkirk using the hall behind Wilson’s Buildings in the High Street. By the early 1860s, led by Rev W Cave-Browne from Dunmore, the Falkirk Episcopalians raised the £1,350 needed to build a church of their own on land gifted by Forbes of Callendar whose family continued to support the church in the years that followed.

The Chancel and Apse of Falkirk's Christ Church.

The man chosen to design the new building was Robert Rowand Anderson then at the start of a career that would see him become one of Scotland’s greatest ever architects. This was his first church design and some say his greatest. Using the Norman style with nave, chancel and semi-circular apse surmounted by a bellcote at the east end and ceramic Celtic cross at the west, Anderson added red sandstone banding to the natural material to create a beautiful effect. Inside, the walls are lined with glazed brickwork in pale browns and reds and later features like the wrought iron screen, pulpit and cross, the brass eagle lectern and some very attractive stain glass, help to create a rich, warm and welcoming atmosphere. The south transept, planned from the beginning but not completed until 1902, contains the Lady Chapel with a most beautiful painted wooden altar as a War Memorial.

The church was officially consecrated 160 years ago on 13th April 1864 by the Right Reverend F B Morrell, Bishop Coadjutor of Edinburgh and in all the years since the congregation of Christ Church has played an important role in the life of the town and district and will surely continue to do so in the years ahead.