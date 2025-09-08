Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of Falkirk Curling Club

It is almost 10 years since the formation of Falkirk Curling Club and this week I was chatting to a member who reminded me of the 200th anniversary dinner in 2016.

A great night was had by all. A great night when I learned a lot about the “roaring game” and the bold men and women who take to the ice. It was an evening well in keeping with the social gatherings (and the generous purvey) which seemed to distinguish the club from the start. The founders of the ‘Society’ as it was then called then gathered for the first time in the Red Lion on February 23, 1816 and ever since their successors have assembled regularly to enjoy food, drink, good company and even the occasional spot of curling!

The Falkirk of 1816 was little more than a village with around 5000 inhabitants. Most activities were related to agriculture like brewing, distilling, weaving, baking or tanning and there was no police force or courthouse and no elected council. What power there was lay in the hands of our old friends the stentmasters elected by the craftsmen and merchants whose main claim to fame was the erection of the new steeple in 1814. Several members were involved in starting the curling society including Thomas Johnston whose family became publishers of the Falkirk Herald. There were far fewer sporting activities available then and curling was very popular all over the land - the Kilsyth club had been playing on the Colzium estate pond since 1716!

For nearly a century the curlers depended on their old friend ‘Jack Frost’ (the subject of a special toast) and when he did provide, the great and good made a beeline for Callendar Loch or the purpose built curling ponds at Cobblebrae, Comely Place or Bells Meadow. Here for decades fierce battles were fought with other enthusiasts from Camelon, Stenhousemuir or Banknock who were the local superstars.

Curlers at Bells Meadow in around 1900. (Pic: contributed)

The opening of Scotland’s first ice-rink at Crossmyloof in 1909 offered curlers a new solution to the vagaries of the Scottish weather but local clubs had to wait until the 1930s to get an indoor venue nearer home. It started with a surprise victory for the British ice hockey team in the 1936 winter Olympics. This prompted a rush to create new venues and in Falkirk an alliance of curlers, skaters and hockey enthusiasts made the case for a local ice rink. George Strang’s farm at Randyford was purchased for £40,000 and by the end of 1938 the familiar building on Grangemouth Road was ready.

On November 30 the Earl of Stair, President of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club, threw the first stone and Falkirk Ice Rink was officially open. For the next 40 years this was the Falkirk club’s home until it closed down and in 1981 the curlers moved to Williamfield in Stirling. Since 2009 they have been based at the Peak also in Stirling but it would be nice to think that they might one day return to a new ice-rink of our own, back to the town that gave birth to the club over two centuries ago.

One of the most striking things emerging from the records is the strong bond of friendship that has existed since those first gatherings and remains two centuries later among the ‘knights of the broom’. Long may they continue to guard, draw and sweep and celebrate their wins and losses round the groaning table!