Looking back with Ian Scott on the history of Alexander Dennis

Walter Alexander at the wheel of his second Belhaven charabanc in 1916

The news that Alexander Dennis is to end bus manufacturing in Falkirk after nearly a century is a huge blow to the people who work there and to the economy of the district.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming on the top of the ending of oil refining at Grangemouth it will badly damage the manufacturing sector which has been the life’s blood of the district since the firing of the first blast furnace at Carron in 1760.

Back when Queen Victoria still reigned supreme Walter Alexander served his time as a grate fitter in Bonnybridge and in 1902 at the age of 24 began repairing bicycles from a shed in Brown Street. Despite the popularity of the electric trams which started running round the circular in 1905, Walter was smart enough to see their limitations and to look for ways of serving the outlying areas beyond the tramlines. It was a bold decision because the tram company itself was beginning to expand into bus services. In 1913 he acquired a chain-driven Belhaven charabanc and the following year began a service from Falkirk to Bonnybridge. This was later extended to Denny, then Kilsyth and on to Glasgow. The Alexander revolution was underway but had to wait until after the war to get fully mobile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 1950 the BBC interviewed a lady called Mary Stewart the first ever Alexander’s conductress who had interesting memories of the man who started it all.

Early bus manufacture at Alexander's in Brown Street Camelon in the 1920s

Mrs Stewart had worked on the trams during the war and she was asked by Walter in 1922 to be his first conductress. She remembers him driving the buses himself to Kilsyth and back with her collecting the fares: “Walter wasn’t very sure what the fares should be but he knew I had experience on the tramways so he told me just to charge the travellers what I thought was a fair fare.” Soon the pair were going further afield: “When we got to Glasgow with our 40 seater bus there were a lot of people in the wee buses waiting to go. But when they saw the big bus they all got off and got on ours.” Mary earned £2 a week and when she gave up the job in 1925 Alexander’s had 40 buses.

At around the same time Alexander’s moved into manufacturing, building bus bodies in Brown Street as well as expanding the service to towns and villages all over central Scotland. In 1929 the firm became part of the SMT group but continued to operate independently retaining the Alexander’s name and identity. By the mid 1930s the firm was running over 1000 buses across the country including the famous ‘bluebird’ fleet. Walter was joined by his son Walter junior and together they masterminded the huge expansion that made Alexander’s a giant of Scottish industry and carried the name of Falkirk to every corner of the globe. Despite mergers and take-overs, nationalisation and privatisation, the name Alexander’s lived on not only in the successful bus building firm but in the hearts of every Falkirk bairn for whom a glimpse of a big blue bus meant you were not far from home.

Now it seems that 2025 will see that famous name vanish. The bluebirds may still fly on the sides of buses but they will be made in Scarborough far away from the spot where Walter Alexander first picked up a spanner and began repairing bicycles for folk in Camelon and beyond. How sad.