Looking back with Ian Scott on the gallant Sir John De Graeme

The Scots retreating from the battlefield at the Battle of Falkirk are depicted here. (Pic: Contributed)

Next week sees the anniversary of the disastrous battle of Falkirk fought on July 22, 1298 between the Scots under William Wallace and the English army of Edward the First.

On Saturday coming the town centre will be filled with bands, drummers, and a whole variety of re-enactments organised by the Society of William Wallace, the Society of Sir John de Graeme and others.

Sir John was, of course, the faithful companion of Wallace and fell by the great man’s side along with thousands of other Scots. He came from Dundaff in the Carron Valley west of Denny where you can still see the scattered stones of his ruined castle. Tradition says Wallace carried Sir John’s body to his grave though it seems much more likely that he was well away from the town by then. Sometime later a stone in the form of a recumbent figure was placed on the grave and over the centuries as this deteriorated new flat slabs with inscriptions were put in place each a few inches above the other. The last of these was paid for by William Graham of Airth in 1773 just a few years before Robert Burns visited the town. The poet had a lifetime devotion to Wallace and was anxious to pay his respects to those who had fought at our battle, Latter he wrote a letter to a friend: “This morning I knelt at the tomb of Sir John the Graham, gallant friend of the immortal Wallace”.

Since then the tomb has been a place of pilgrimage and will no doubt be the focus of much of Saturday’s celebrations.

The messenger from Auchterarder protecting the sword. (Pic: contributed)

In 1860 the Sir John de Graeme Lodge of Oddfellows launched a public appeal which led to the erection of handsome iron railings and nine years later they decided to place a replica of Sir John’s sword on the top of the tomb. It was known that the Auchterarder Masonic Lodge possessed what was said to be the original and the members agreed that it could be brought to Falkirk so that a copy in bronze could be made by Falkirk Iron Company. However fearing that it might be damaged the lodge sent a messenger to protect the sword until it was ready to come home. He was quite a fearsome looking character as the photograph shows so the old blade was safe enough in his care. The replica was mounted on the tomb in 1869.

In the early 1950s it lost its handle and point and when I first laid eyes on it in not long after there was only a blade held between two mounts. In 1998 on the 700th anniversary of the battle a new copy made and this was unveiled by the Duke of Montrose the following year. Alas it was not many weeks before it was wrenched from the tomb and later abandoned somewhere in the town. It was badly damaged and though everyone was anxious to see it back in place there was always the fear that the same thing would happen. Time passed and the idea faded into the background until Falkirk Council’s Township Heritage Initiative project kicked off a couple of years ago. As part of this the Graeme tomb was restored and a new replica sword commissioned.

Pay a visit to the town on Saturday and enjoy the pageantry and the fun and go to Trinity Churchyard to see the tomb and the sword.