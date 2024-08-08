Looking back with Ian Scott on the Falkirk district origins of Irn-Bru makers Barr

The Barr's wall mural close to the site of the Burnfoot Works, pictured in 1991. (Pic: submitted)

Last week I told the story of Barr’s famous horse Carnera – today I want to recall the origins of the company itself which has played such an important part in our local history and continues to prosper though not alas in the town of its birth.

Their story began in the middle of the 19th century when the aerated waters business was in its infancy. Most towns had inadequate supplies of poor quality and often contaminated water which was a serious threat to health. The alternative was to drink lots of ale and porter and for many a working man that was the road to a different kind of ruin. In Falkirk district the problem was especially acute with hundreds of thirsty ironworkers slaving all day in hot and dusty foundries before making their way to the Red Lion, the Cat Inn or the Pie Office. A growing Temperance movement supported by the churches tried to steer folk away from temptation towards a more wholesome glass and the result was a huge upsurge in the production and consumption of carbonated or aerated waters.

The first venture in Falkirk was the Garthall works of James Marshall which began operations around 1870 in Cochrane Street, opposite the former St Modan’s Church. By 1900 it was in the hands of the Neilson family whose delivery carts became a familiar sight round the district and well beyond.

Robert Barr had started work in 1830 as a cutter of corks for the local breweries and distilleries. Over the years he moved from Buchanan Court to Callendar Riggs and eventually to Burnfoot at the bottom of Cockburn Street where in 1873 his son, also Robert, decided to enter the profitable aerated waters trade. New machinery for cutting corks threatened to destroy the family business and he judged that the market was big enough to support a new supplier of fizzy fruit drinks. Two years later he obtained a connection to the municipal water supply and not long after the cork cutting was abandoned. Such was the firm’s success that they opened up a large plant at Parkhead in Glasgow in 1887 which by 1905 was employing 600 workers. In 1901 the famous ‘Iron Brew’ with its secret recipe appeared, though whether it was created first at Falkirk or Glasgow is a matter of speculation. It was certainly made and distributed from both places and became a huge best seller with famous sportsmen of the day queuing up to endorse its powers!

Barr's works at the bottom of Falkirk's Cockburn Street. (Pic: submitted)

But Barr’s were not alone. As well as Neilson’s, the district had Scotts and Dalziel & Clark in Grahamston, Reid Brothers and the Star Company in Bainsford, Porteous Murray of Larbert and Thomson and Sons of Stenhousemuir. The product range was amazing and included such delicacies as Shamrock Cup, champagne ginger, Yum Yum (“an oriental drink sold in Japan”), Ciderette and Phoscal. But iron brew (renamed Irn-Bru in 1946) topped the lot and AG Barr steadily expanded taking over many of the other companies.

The firm’s horse drawn delivery ‘lorries’ were a familiar sight throughout the town and district and the works at Burnfoot continued in production until 1971 when the firm moved to Hopedale near Lock 16 in Camelon. Sadly, modernisation and huge expansion eventually led the company out of Falkirk in the 90s to Cumbernauld and the 150 year link with the town was broken.

Despite that we will of course continue to claim them as our own.