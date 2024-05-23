Looking back with Ian Scott on the day Stanley Matthews played for Stenhousemuir in friendly against Falkirk

Football legend Stanley Matthews in action

Life has been difficult for local football fans in recent years with the mighty Falkirk Bairns and the bold Warriors of Stenhousemuir struggling to make any kind of impact.

Add to that the descent of the Shire to the lower leagues and deep despair was the widespread feeling among the fans. But today it is very different. This season has brought unexpected joy to all local lovers of the game as both Falkirk and Stenhousemuir topped their respective leagues and have exciting challenges ahead in the new season.

Over the years the teams played in different leagues and only came face to face in occasional cup ties. But there was one memorable friendly when 10,000 fans (including me) packed Brockville Park as a fund raiser for the Warriors. On a dark and very wet Monday night in December 1955, 60 years ago next year, the greatest footballer in Britain, perhaps the whole world, pulled on the maroon shirt and lined up on the right wing for Stenhousemuir to fulfil a long standing promise to help out the Larbert club. Stanley Matthews of Blackpool and England fame, known as the ‘Wizard of the Dribble’, was nearing the end of an illustrious career but despite his 40 years he was still a huge attraction, and as a starry eyed teenager I shared the fans delight that he was in our town. Ten years earlier through the good offices of a mutual friend from Stenhousemuir, Stanley had come to play in a similar friendly. Unfortunately he had just picked up an injury and could only manage the kick-off before leaving the field. Now he was back at a time when the Warriors were “in dire financial straits” and facing possible closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By all accounts Matthews was at his brilliant best mesmerising the Falkirk full backs as he switched from wing to wing creating dozens of chances for his new team mates. Unfortunately they were unable to take advantage of the great man’s gifts and the Bairns’ quality shone through to a 5-2 victory. After the game the Warrior’s kitty was £500 better off and this helped the team through a very sticky patch.

A total of 10,000 fans filled Brockville in 1955 to see Stanley Matthews play for Stenhousemuir in a friendly against Falkirk.

Incidentally, the two Falkirk fullbacks, Alex Parker and Ian Rae, who had the task of facing Matthews as he switched from right to left, were part of the cup winning team two years later, as were Eddie O’Hara and Alex Wright along with Jim McIntosh a key member of the cup squad. For these young players sharing the grass with such an iconic figure can only have boosted their self esteem and, who knows, helped to give the Bairns of 1957 their greatest ever victory.