Looking back with Ian Scott on the beautiful stained glass windows in Falkirk district's churches

A section of the Good Samaritan window in Falkirk Trinity Church by Christopher Whall, 1897. (Pic: submitted)

The Church of Scotland is going through difficult times as it struggles with declining congregations and too many church buildings. This is in some measure the outcome of historical divisions in the church which resulted in over provision in a bricks and mortar sense.

Falkirk district is no different and the likely outcome will be a number of empty buildings many of which are places of great beauty as well as spiritual significance.

Victorian Scotland was an intensely religious place and Falkirk was, if anything, more enthusiastic than most. Between 1875 and the end of the century more that 20 new churches were built in the district paid for by the successful iron masters and men of business who were stalwart supporters of the ‘kirk’ in its various Presbyterian forms. It was also a time when hostility to colourful church decoration gave way to an appreciation of beautiful works of art and this brought a new flowering of the art of the stained glass designer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has had the pleasure of seeing one of Ros Mitchell’s excellent presentations on Falkirk’s church windows will know that some of the greatest artists working in the field have left their glorious mark in churches in every corner of our district. Ros who is a member of Falkirk Trinity was inspired by seeing each Sunday the fabulous work of Christopher Whall the London designer and craftsman who was one of the country’s greatest and most innovative artists. The two great windows in what was then Falkirk Parish Church were installed in 1897 and show scenes from the Old and New Testaments including a masterly retelling of the parable of the Good Samaritan.

One of Alf Webster's windows in Larbert Old Parish Church. (Pic: submitted)

The new Whall windows replaced earlier ones by the Edinburgh firm of James Ballantine which were moved to the side windows where they remain today. Ballantines had been among the first companies to respond to the new age, specialising in images that recalled classical religious paintings with simple messages and lifelike figures. Their work is to be found across the district most notably in Polmont Old where the two great windows on either side of the pulpit are as bright and clear today as when they were installed back in 1876.

In the early 20th century a new wave of Scottish designers transformed the inside of many of the new church buildings. Stephen Adam and his great pupil Alf Webster working from their Glasgow studio set new artistic standards and Webster in particular was well on his way to the top of the profession when his life was cut short in World War I. Examples of Adam’s work are to be found in the former Erskine church in Falkirk as well as in Airth Parish Church and most notably in Larbert Old where Alf Webster’s brilliance is there for all to see.

From the other side of the country came the most productive of all, Douglas Strachan from Aberdeen whose designs are also in Larbert Old, Dundas in Grangemouth and most famously in Stenhouse and Carron Church. Later it was William Wilson from Edinburgh with windows in Abbotskerse and Dundas, Grangemouth and St Andrews, Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad