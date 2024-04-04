General George Monck (Pic: submitted)

Both Generals Oliver Cromwell and George Monck were part of the violent struggle in the early 17th century when King Charles I tried to change the religious situation in Scotland while at the same time upsetting the English Parliament with his high handed actions.

Residing in Callendar House in 1640 was James Livingston, Lord Almond, a professional soldier with vast experience on the continent. He marched south as second in command of the ‘army of the covenant’ and he was present in Newcastle when the King was captured and handed over to the English. Deep down he was a Stewart loyalist and, while firm in his religious principles, had made it clear that he would not tolerate any harm coming to the King. When Cromwell and the English Parliament determined on execution, James (by now the first Earl of Callendar) changed sides and set off once again along with the Duke of Hamilton and others to try to rescue Charles. With him went men from Falkirk but their efforts were in vain. Defeated by Cromwell’s Roundheads at Preston in 1648, Hamilton was captured and executed while James Livingston escaped to temporary exile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the beheading of Charles the following year his son, the young Charles II, was given sanctuary in Scotland where he was crowned at Scone. In hot pursuit came Cromwell with his New Model Army heading for Larbert Bridge to face the new King and the Scottish Army dug in across the Carron near Larbert Cross in an area still called Castlehill. In July 1651 the English Army advanced along the Forth in sight of Callendar House and Cromwell, knowing the House was the home of his enemy the Earl of Callendar, offered to pass in peace if the occupants promised not to fire their guns in his direction. The promise was made but when the English came into view the big guns opened up and an angry Cromwell turned round and laid siege to the building. A detachment commanded by General George Monck, later renamed the Coldstream Guards, bombarded the house and, according Kornet Baynes, “Upon Tuesday last about sunset we made a breach upon Kallendar House. . . . we slew the enemy about 50 persons”. Actually there were 61 casualties and they are probably still there, buried under the front lawn.

A detachment commanded by General George Monck bombarded Callendar House. (Pic: submitted)