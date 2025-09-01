Looking back with Ian Scott on Falkirk district's most celebrated building - Arthur's O'on

The most celebrated building in Falkirk district’s long history was deliberately demolished over two centuries ago. Had it survived this act of vandalism it would surely have been Scotland’s number one tourist attraction with nothing similar anywhere in Britain.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was of course Arthur’s Oven (or O’on for short), a very large beehive shaped temple built by the Romans sometime in the second century and admired by scholars for centuries. Presumably its shape was similar to the bread ovens of a later period, hence the nickname.

It stood just to the north of Carron Works in what is now Adam Crescent not far from the mansion house of Stenhouse the home of the vandal himself, Sir Michael Bruce. His house and estate took their name from the O’on, the ‘stane house’, which was 22 feet high, 28 in diameter with walls four foot thick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was described and drawn by a number of antiquaries at different times and it sometimes appears to be more like an igloo than a beehive. Some observers described faded symbols like spears and eagles on the outside above the entrance and others talk about a brass finger lodged in a crack which might have been from a figure of a god.

Arthur's O'on stood just to the north of Carron Works in what is now Adam Crescent.

All of this led the experts to identify it as a Roman triumphal monument dedicated to Mars and possibly marking a successful battle against the local inhabitants.

Sometime in the later Dark Age period it acquired its association with the legendary King Arthur who gets a mention every now and then when folk with vivid imaginations talk of Falkirk’s early history. Some years ago the late Archie McKerracher even claimed that the O’on was the famous Round Table on the grounds that there appear to have been stone seats round the inside. Another story suggests that after the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 King Edward I stopped his soldiers demolishing the O’on because of its supposed association with his hero King Arthur. On another visit in 1302 he revived the chivalrous order of Round Table Knights!

Sir Michael Bruce had a large family and no money and when he needed a supply of dressed stone to repair the Stenhouse damhead he decided to demolish the building. No listed buildings protection in 1743!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scholarly world was outraged but it didn’t deter the Laird. He was roundly cursed and one expressed the hope that ‘the stonekiller’ might one day find himself in deepest hell carrying two huge stones from the O’on for all eternity with ‘vandal’ written on his back with burning phosphorus! Sir John Clerk of Penicuik went so far as to build a replica of the O’on above his stable block which was used as a doocot. The curses must have worked to some extent because the new dam was washed away in a spate on the Carron a year or so later.

So where are the stones from the O’on today? Some think they are still at the bottom of the river and others believe they have been recycled within other later buildings.

Several modern researchers have argued that since the Carron had probably changed its course since 1743 and that the stones might lie within the iron works but the evidence doesn’t really support this idea. Could it ever be rebuilt? Unlikely given the size and cost but it will certainly remain a powerful symbol of a shadowy and mysterious part of our history.