Looking back with Ian Scott: ‘Fighting Falkirk’ saw victory and defeat

Falkirk war memorial

But Falkirk’s sacrifice in war did not begin with the rush to the colours in August 1914. When Britain went to war against Napoleon and later to fight the Boers in South Africa, the ‘Bairns’ were there playing their part in victory and defeat.

For the famous ‘Falkirk dizzen’ – there were actually 13 – it was triumph at Waterloo in the cavalry of the Iron Duke whose statue stands in Newmarket Street. In civilian life they had been shoemakers, bakers, weavers and joiners but having enlisted in the Scots Greys they survived the heat of battles including Waterloo and lived to bask in the glory that came their way in the years after 1815. Many a free pint was consumed as the old soldiers entertained in the Red Lion or the Cross Keys with their heroic stories.

Another famous Falkirk man who saw service in Wellington’s army was the remarkable James ‘Persia’ Dawson who served his time at Carron and then joined the Royal Artillery in 1806 and fought in Holland. He was so successful that he was sent as a gunnery instructor to train the Persian army and later, on discharge, went back to help manufacture cannons for the Shah. Well rewarded for his efforts he returned to Falkirk where he built a range of houses in Bainsford called ‘Persia Row’ before leaving for South Australia where he became a highly successful landowner. His amazing story is told by one of his Australian descendants, John Mathews, in edition 29 of the local history society journal Calatria published back in 2013.

Looking east along Newmarket Street after the arrival of the trams in 1905 and the South African War Memorial the following year

In the same edition an article by Allan Ronald describes how an astonishing number of men from Falkirk district took part in the Second Boer War (1899-1902). Although I am familiar with the South African memorial in Newmarket Street with its 38 names I had really no idea of the extent of local involvement until I read what Allan turned up from letters, memoirs and back numbers of the Herald. Most of the men who were sent to face the Boers were reservists who had served in the army and were on stand-by if required. They were called up in their hundreds and such was the enthusiasm for the ‘cause’ that the community rallied round to provide for the welfare of the families left behind.

The newspapers were soon full of reports of casualties at Modder River and Spion Kop and the death notices and sight of wounded men provoked a further outpouring of sympathy. The Herald launched a War Fund and money poured in from employers and individuals along with useful items like sweaters, shoelaces, buttonhooks, meat lozenges, cholera belts, indelible pencils and wire nippers! By the end of 1900 there were so many local men involved that the papers were using the phrase ‘Fighting Falkirk’.

