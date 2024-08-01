Carnera with blacksmith William Gribbin.

When we talk about big horses in Falkirk these days we usually mean the fabulous Kelpies. But for the generation before mine there was only one contender.

Although I wrote about today’s topic quite a few years ago I still get asked to tell the story of one of the town’s most famous inhabitants – not a politician or a sportsman or even a wealthy foundry master but an animal and a great big one at that. A familiar local quiz question is this: what is the connection between Irn Bru and the Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World? The answer is not that Mike Tyson or Joe Louis built up their strength drinking Scotland’s other national drink though for all I know maybe that was their secret! The real answer is the most famous horse ever to tread the cobbled streets of Falkirk and district, the mighty Carnera.

This huge Clydesdale pulled Barr’s delivery carts in the 1930s was nearly 20 hands high, that is he stood six and a half feet from hoof to shoulder. It was of course his great size that gave him the name for at the same time as he was purchased by the Barr family, the great Italian boxer, Primo Carnera, known as the ‘Ambling Alp’, was beginning his rise to fame which culminated in his winning the World Title in 1933. At six foot seven, he was claimed to be the tallest heavyweight to hold the title (he wasn’t actually!) and when Robert Barr and his father spotted the great big horse standing in a field near Perth, the name seemed obvious.

The family was quick to realise the marketing potential of Carnera and within weeks he was moving about the district bearing above his neck harness a board with his name, and claim to fame. It said: “CARNERA” REPUTED TO BE THE BIGGEST WORKING HORSE IN THE WORLD. He soon became a familiar sight and a popular character with bairns of all ages. It was said that it took 24 inches of iron bar to make one of his shoes, seven inches more that the average for a Clydesdale. The man charged with doing the job, William Gribbin, foreman blacksmith at Thomas Kidd’s smiddy had to work outside because the horse was too tall to get through the door.

Carnera with his 'sign'

Alas it was Carnera’s sheer bulk that brought about his sad demise in January 1937 nearly 90 years ago. On a frosty day he slipped on the cobbles near in the Cow Wynd and all efforts to lift him to his feet failed. It was his second fall of the day and this time his last. Crowds of well wishes gathered bringing buns to feed the stricken beast and even a mattress to make him more comfortable. So many people came that the police were called to control the crowds! With darkness falling it was decide to put him down to prevent further pain and distress and Mr Peter Bell the vet was called to do the sorry deed. His heart broken driver William Fotheringham watched as the great horse was carried off to Glasgow though one of his enormous hooves was kept by Barrs as a reminder of his story.

Primo Carnera was knocked out by Max Baer just one year after winning the title and he is largely forgotten today. His namesake however is still remembered after all these years. Not many human beings earn such acclaim.