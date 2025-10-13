Looking back with Ian Scott at the architecture in the Falkirk area

Falkirk's Newmarket Street around 1900

It is not uncommon to hear the people of Falkirk moaning about the look of the town and especially of the High Street with its collection of vape shops, bookmakers, barbers, charity shops (I love them by the way), nail bars etc.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not like the good old days” they say when the town was full of interesting wee shops. Now I don’t disparage these views which are honestly held but readers of this column will know that I am in love with beautiful architecture of which we have, across the district, some fantastic examples. Of course we have lost much that was valuable and still have too many shockers from the 1960s which should have been bulldozed decades ago.

Take the ugly concrete nightmare opposite the Trinity Church which would be a disgrace as a prison or a bomb shelter. But elsewhere we are blessed with some really beautiful places, the design work of architects of distinction both local and national.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk town centre is dominated by David Hamilton’s Steeple from 1814 and the Parish Church replaced three years earlier, the work of James Gillespie Graham of Stirling. And perched on the top is the octagonal bell tower of 1738 by William Adam father of Robert.

The Co-op Superstore in Vicar Street

At the west end stands the Sheriff Court now Cuthell’s Funeral home designed by Brown and Wardrope of Edinburgh in 1869 and the old West Church of 1799 by Thomas Stirling of Dunblane.

In nearby Hope Street, side by side, are St Francis Xavier’s Church by Alexander Conlon from 1961, a modern masterpiece (depending on your taste), and the solid red sandstone of the Carnegie public library of 1901.

Newmarket Street is almost untouched from its Victorian image and full of buildings of distinction. Here we meet the first of a series of buildings by Falkirk’s William Adam, the old Burgh Buildings from 1880, now empty and for sale, its Scottish Baronial style contrasting with his Italianate Town Hall across the road sadly demolished in 1968.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further along the same side stands James Strang’s mighty building for the Free Church in 1866, at present still the home of St Andrew’s West. Here we enter Art Deco country, Princes Street boasts a number of buildings from the 1930s including the former Regal Cinema more recently Sportster’s Bar and round the corner the fabulous Vicar Street building designed by Falkirk’s J G Callender one of many in the district. Say nothing critical of this master designer to Geoff Bailey or you will be smartly smacked by a lump of stone from the Antonine Wall!

Returning to the contribution of the Black family, father and son, we have the Dobbie Hall in Larbert, Grangemouth Town Hall and much much more. Both Larbert and Grangemouth boast church buildings by one of Scotland’s greatest architects Sir John James Burnet. His designs for Dundas Church and Stenhouse and Carron are outstanding examples of the Romananesque style earning the buildings A listing. Sadly they are no longer churches.

Back in Falkirk another of Scotland’s finest, Dr Peter MacGregor Chalmers’ St Modan’s Church in the Pleasance is now converted to flats but still retains something of the magical quality that distinguishes the building. In Kerse Lane too we have the beautiful Christ Church by Sir Robert Rowan Anderson from1865.

I could go on and on but that is surely enough to prove that we are blessed with much beauty in stone, the gift of our forefathers.