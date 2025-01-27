Looking back with Ian Scott at Falkirk district's local history in a street name

Alma Street was named after the Battle of the Alma in 1854.

I was asked by a regular reader of this column if I could revisit an article I wrote five or six years ago about street names.

I am happy to oblige not only because it is a topic that is of special interest to me but because it gives my old brain a rest for a week!

I often suggest to teachers and parents that one simple way to get their children to take an interest in local history is to ask the question: how did the street you live in get its name? And if you have moved about a bit as I have you have plenty of investigating to do. So let me indulge myself!

I first saw the light of day in Dunrowan Nursing Home while Hitler was still causing mayhem in Europe and then went home to Watling Drive in Camelon. The street along with several others like Wall Street was given its name because of Camelon’s connection with the Roman Wall of Antoninus Pius. Watling Street as you ancient history scholars will recall was the name of a track in England from the Kent coast up through London to the Welsh border.

From Camelon my family moved in 1949 to a new house in Balmoral Street. No difficulty in finding a reason for that one. It is in the Windsor Road scheme and Osborne Street is nearby – three of Queen Victoria’s favourite places. Scotland was very royal minded in those days with the war not long past!

After a student spell in Glasgow and a work spell in Edinburgh I was back with wife and wean to a room and kitchen in Manor Street in quite a grand looking building opposite what was then the Commercial Bar. Until the late 1800s the street was called ‘The Back Row’ a name given in many Scottish towns to a road running nearly parallel to a main road. As the town gained status the councillors thought Back Row sounded rather vulgar so they decided to pick a posher one. Manor Street with its suggestions of English country gentry was the choice and so it has remained.

After a couple of years there we had a short stop in College Crescent, a new street next to what was then Falkirk Technical College, opened in 1962, and then on to Alma Street in Grahamston named after the great battle in the Crimean War fought in September 1854. It is almost forgotten now but back then it provoked an outpouring of patriotism and sympathy for the 2000 Brits including many Scotsmen who died winning a punishing battle against the Russians. The houses were built in the 1860s with the intention of encouraging skilled men from the Falkirk foundries to enter the world of the ‘property owning democracy’.

Five years later my family were on the move for a final flit to Neilson Street where we have now been for 42 years. William W Neilson was a very important man in the life of Victorian Falkirk. As well as running his aerated waters company round the corner at Garthall (where Woodlands Games Hall stands) he served as Burgh Engineer and Sanitary Inspector before becoming an elected councillor and Baillie.

And that’s it! We will be sticking where we are until the grim reaper comes along. The thought of another move would drive me nuts even if it introduced me to another name full of historical interest.