Looking back with Ian Scott: A day to remember in April 1957 when Falkirk FC brought home the Scottish Cup

Doug Moran scores the cup winning goal in extra time for Falkirk in 1957.

Life was tough for most folk in the 1950s. The suffering of World War II was still fresh in the mind and the decline and impending closure of several foundries signalled hardship to come. But for one glorious night 11 heroes in navy blue helped to lift the spirit of a whole community.

For those Falkirk bairns season 1956-57 had not started well. Relegation looked likely and manager Bob Shankly had gone. But he left a group of young players like Bert Slater, Alex Parker, Ian Rae, Tommy Murray, Jimmy McIntosh and Eddie O’Hara with the potential to achieve great things.

The team scraped through the first round at Berwick in front of new Manager Reggie Smith who thought “I’ll have to be a miracle worker to keep this lot up”. But judicious signings of old pros before Reggie’s arrival and his skill in blending them with the young ones, changed everything. John Prentice and Derek Grierson from Rangers and Andy Irvine and George Merchant from Dundee brought skill and experience to the side and a fine win against a good Aberdeen team followed by a narrow win against Clyde landed the team in the semi-final. It took two games to see off Raith Rovers and win a trip to Hampden for the final against Kilmarnock.

Falkirk FC's cup winning team from 1957.

On Saturday, April 20 they walked out at Hampden in front of over 80,000 fans to face Kilmarnock then sitting near the top of the league. The town had gone ‘fitba mad’ with tens of thousands leaving in high spirits bedecked in rosettes and carrying replicas of the cup.

It was a frustrating day with a penalty from captain Prentice matched by an equaliser from Davie Curlett. The game was replayed the following Wednesday, 24th, and once again the town emptied as men, women and children set off on the road to glory.

It was a tight game again. Tommy Murray on the right wing, a magical dribbling genius, tortured the opposition defence and created the opener for George Merchant but it was again cancelled out by Killie. Both sides had chances to finish it but it did go to extra time. Ten minutes in came the great moment! Dougie Moran chased a long pass through the middle and poked the ball past goalie Jimmy Brown.

The Falkirk fans in the 79,000 crowd went mad followed by an agonising twenty minutes. It would be hard to describe the feeling when referee Jack Mowat blew the final whistle. Relief, joy, euphoria.

The Scottish Cup returned to Falkirk in the hands of Captain John Prentice in 1957.

Even more remarkable than the exodus from the town was the triumphant return. The huge cavalcade of buses and cars made slow progress from Glasgow. The players transferred to an open top bus in Dennyloanhead and it was after 11 o’clock when they were greeted by thousands of fans in Newmarket Street. There they were, our heroes with the silver cup glinting under the street lights decked in ribbons of blue and white. Unforgettable.

