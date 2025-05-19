Looking back at William Glen's connection to Falkirk's famous Steeple as historian Ian Scott marks his 700th article

William Glen's gravestone

Because the last four weeks have been taken up with my historical trips round the old circular tram and bus route, a little personal landmark has passed me by.

If I am correct, two weeks ago marked the 700th local history column since the first one was published in November 2011. I remember well crossing my fingers when I promised the then editor of the Herald, Colin Hume, that I could provide him with an article every week as part of the new tabloid format of the paper. Thanks to the huge range of history in our area in place, time and theme there has always been enough to fill my column each week. OK, I admit that I have sometime repeated a story over the 14 years and I’m sure you will have noticed it from time to time despite my sneaky attempts to make it sound fresh.

I thought this week I would reprise the story of William Glen of Forganhall the man who helped bring down our original steeple in 1803 which was the topic of my very first article back in 2011. The story is a popular part of our tours of the modern steeple and poor old William certainly comes out as a bit of a chancer. .

He certainly did do some good things in the town and district - he owned property in Bainsford which he called Forganhall after a place with family connections. He served as a Road Trustee and a Justice of the Peace and during the Napoleonic Wars famously offered a guinea to any man from Stirlingshire willing to join the navy and fight for King and Country. This was no small amount back then and suggests that William was doing fairly well financially. How many brave lads took up the offer and lived to collect their bounty is not known!

In 1803 he spotted a development opportunity to make a few guineas for himself in Falkirk High Street. He was given permission to renovate the old tolbooth which stood behind the 1697 steeple which itself was in poor condition. He was warned by the proprietor William Forbes of Callendar not the dig in the foundations but of course he did just that. The old steeple started to lean over to the east and after lots of legal arguments the town authorities, the famously penniless Stentmasters, were ordered to cast it to the ground. They spent years demanding compensation from Glen. In 1811 they were awarded £450 from his heirs since he had died three years earlier. It helped a bit with the cost of the new steeple built in 1814. Glen was buried in Falkirk Parish Church Yard (now Falkirk Trinity) and his stone was one of the few to survive the great cull of the early 1960s. It was uncovered about ten years ago and re-erected near the gate.

This week the Steeple should be open for visits but because of fire regulations we need to do a number of things before we get underway again. Probably the end of June before we can open but the silver lining is the beautiful weather. Meantime can I direct you to the History Society website which is chock a block with articles about Falkirk District – buildings, parks, battles, famous people and much much more. You can find it at www.falkirklocalhistory.club

My new ambition is to complete 1000 articles by which time I’ll be an ancient monument myself!