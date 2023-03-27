News you can trust since 1845
The assembled squad at Air Training Corps, Denny in 2014.

Looking back: 17 pictures of Denny and Grangemouth Air Cadets over the years

Countless young people from across the district have been part of the local Air Cadets squadrons over the years.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 20:40 BST

The ATC is one of many community organisations to have played a part in shaping lives in one way or another. Here we take a look back into the Falkirk Herald archives at a small selection of photographs of the Denny and Grangemouth squadrons.

Members of the squadron at the Denny Christmas event in 2014.

1. 867 Denny Squadron

Members of the squadron at the Denny Christmas event in 2014. Photo: Alan Murray

This picture from 2014 is of Connor Boyle (17), who became a pilot and fellow cadet and Warrant Officer Charlotte May (19).

2. 867 Denny Squadron

This picture from 2014 is of Connor Boyle (17), who became a pilot and fellow cadet and Warrant Officer Charlotte May (19). Photo: Alistair Pryde

Dean McCarney, a footballer from the Grangemouth squadron was selected to the national Air Cadet team in 2014.

3. Grangemouth Squadron

Dean McCarney, a footballer from the Grangemouth squadron was selected to the national Air Cadet team in 2014. Photo: Alan Murray

Inspection of ATC Denny Squadron in 2014.

4. 867 Denny Squadron

Inspection of ATC Denny Squadron in 2014. Photo: Alistair Pryde

Air cadetsGrangemouth