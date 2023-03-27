Looking back: 17 pictures of Denny and Grangemouth Air Cadets over the years
Countless young people from across the district have been part of the local Air Cadets squadrons over the years.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 20:40 BST
The ATC is one of many community organisations to have played a part in shaping lives in one way or another. Here we take a look back into the Falkirk Herald archives at a small selection of photographs of the Denny and Grangemouth squadrons.
