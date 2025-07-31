The retinue on stage after Queen Andrea Samuel was crowned by Jill Buchanan, from the Falkirk Herald.placeholder image
In pictures: Looking back at Camelon Mariners' Day 2015

By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st Jul 2025, 16:23 BST
It was ten years ago, in 2015, that Mariners’ Day was resurrected in Camelon.

The popular community event was revived that year by a new committee following a break in its history.

People lined the street as the procession made its way from Lock 16 to Stirling Road with bands, entertainers and school children taking part, before crowds gathered to watch the crowning ceremony.

Queen Andrea Samuel was crowned by the Falkirk Herald’s current editor, Jill Buchanan before an afternoon of fun and entertainment took place in the park.

It ran again annually – aside from a forced break for a couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic – until 2022 when hard-working organisers Heather Adam and Beverly Scott retired.

The very first Mariners’ Day had taken place in 1949 when the Queen was Madeleine Cifelli of Falkirk High School.

Here we take a look back into the Falkirk Herald archives at photographs from the newly revived Mariners’ Day in 2015.

The pipes led the way.

Watching the procession.

These young dancers were happy to be taking part.

Members of the local army cadets.

