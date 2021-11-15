A parade comprising members of the Armed Forces and local school pupils left from Falkirk Town Hall and made its way to Falkirk Cenotaph, where the national two-minute silence was observed at 11am.
The event saw the return of pre-pandemic numbers of veterans, military personnel and observers.
See pictures from the ceremony in our gallery below.
1. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead
A Remembrance Sunday parade left Falkirk Town Hall for a service at Falkirk Cenotaph in honour of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for their country.
Photo: Michael Gillen
2. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead
Photo: Michael Gillen