In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead

Falkirk fell silent as the town held a Remembrance Sunday service in honour of those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

By Jonathon Reilly
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:45 pm

A parade comprising members of the Armed Forces and local school pupils left from Falkirk Town Hall and made its way to Falkirk Cenotaph, where the national two-minute silence was observed at 11am.

The event saw the return of pre-pandemic numbers of veterans, military personnel and observers.

See pictures from the ceremony in our gallery below.

1. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. In Pictures: Falkirk hosts Remembrance Sunday parade to remember the war dead

Photo: Michael Gillen

