Group aiming to build Bainsford war memorial appeals for votes to support project

Voting for the Community Choice Capital Projects is now open and Bainsford War Memorial Association (BWMA) is appealing for backing in its bid to secure £10,000 from Falkirk Council to assist with the construction of a lasting legacy to the village’s 224 sons who lost their lives in the two world wars.

Last year, the group made a successful application to the Falkirk Council Common Good Fund and received £40,000 to support its proposal to erect a memorial in Dawson Park.

Not only will the site act as a place of remembrance, it will also serve as a place of learning and feature interpretation boards detailing the stories of those commemorated.

Ancre Somme Association Falkirk branch presents a banner to Bainsford War Memorial Association at the planned site for the lasting legacy in Dawson Park. Provost William Buchanan and Councillor Robert Bissett, centre. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A programme of community engagement will also be rolled out in advance of the unveiling of the memorial.

More than £80,000 is needed in order to see the project through to completion and BWMA members are counting on the votes of residents in Bainsford, Camelon, Langlees, Middlefield, The Bog and Grahamston.

Councillor Robert Bissett said: “The Bainsford War Memorial Association has been raising funds for the memorial for two years.

“We are now very close to our target. If you live in the Falkirk North ward, please support us.

“The space will be enhanced by a memorial garden created by our three primary schools and interpretation boards that will allow children to learn about how war impacted our local community.

“Your vote will ensure that the sacrifices made by our brave local men are never forgotten.”

Cllr Bissett added: “We will be producing a book at the end of the project with the support of local historians.

“It is important that the next generation keeps remembering all of the brave men and women who fought and died for our freedoms.”

To cast a vote, click here.

Anyone who has information they wish to share should email [email protected] or send a message to Bainsford War Memorial Association on Facebook.

