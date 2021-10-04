Grangemouth Remembrance Sunday event to go ahead following hold-up with work at Cenotaph

The town’s branch of The Royal British Legion Scotland remained concerned about the viability of the November 14 ceremony up until last week, as plans to improve the area around the Grangemouth Cenotaph were no further forward.

Uncertainty surrounding the provision of granite from abroad was cited as a factor, however, Legion members said the main worry was the lack of clarity from Falkirk Council.

Speaking last Thursday, Alan Lochrie, The Royal British Legion Scotland Grangemouth branch chairman, said: “My concern is it won’t go ahead at all.

The Grangemouth branch of The Royal British Legion Scotland chairman Alan Lochrie, member Stuart McDonald and vice chairman Ray Burns. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“To make it worse, it’s the 100-year anniversary of the Legion this year. It’s a really bad situation.

“They’ve got all this fencing round about it and the pathways aren’t fenced. People could stand round the fencing.

“We’re the only Legion in the whole area and that’s where everybody remembers their relatives. If you can’t lay wreaths, what do you do?

“All it would take is individuals to lay a wreath on the cenotaph – it’s just the pathways are a total disaster.

“Even the minister from Kerse Church doesn’t know. We’ve no idea at all what’s happening.”

Fortunately, the local authority has since expedited the work, which is part of the Zetland Park Regeneration Project, following productive discussions with its contractor and the Legion.

A council spokesman said: “We met with the contractor on-site on Thursday and come up with a suitable plan to allow this very important occasion to take place.

“The solution will allow access to the memorial while ensuring those involved in the parade are safe and allow laying of wreaths at the rear of the memorial.

“We have also met with a representative of the British Legion who appear to be happy with the proposal.

“We are also hoping to host a commemorative event at the war memorial once all the work has been completed. This will include the hoisting of the new armed forces flag that has been designed as part of our project.”

Improvements at the site include new hard and soft landscaping, ramped access to the memorial, the completed repair and conservation of the war memorial gates and new installation of feature lighting.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.