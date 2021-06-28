It was recently announced that under 16s will go free at Historic Scotland sites this summer (from June 26-August 17) as part of a Scottish Government effort to support wellbeing in young people impacted by the pandemic.
The ‘Get Into Summer’ campaign comes as Scotland sees a rise in staycations due to continuing uncertainty around foreign travel, and is designed to provide children and young people with opportunities to enjoy the best of Scotland’s heritage.
Due to continuing Covid restrictions, these attractions need to be booked ahead of your visit. Reserve your place here.
So, here are 11 of the fascinating sites nearest to Falkirk for you to visit this summer.
1. Stirling Castle
One of Scotland's most important buildings, the site of Stirling Castle has been fortified since ancinet times. The current castle was enlarged, adapted and embellished by a succession of Scottish monarch and visitors can explore its three main enclosures and the refurbished Royal Palace – the childhood home of Mary Queen of Scots.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Blackness Castle
Situated on the Forth near Linlithgow, Blackness Castle is a 15th-century castle that famously looks like a ‘ship that never sailed’. Fans of the television series Outlander will be familiar with the castle - it stood in for Fort William in series one. Climb the towers and enjoy sweeping views of the Firth of Forth and its rail and road bridges.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Dunfermline Abbey
Some of Scotland’s greatest medieval monarchs were laid to rest at Dunfermline Abbey, including Robert the Bruce. Initially founded as a priory, Dunfermline was made an abbey by David I and later became a royal mausoleum. Children can enjoy a fun fact-finding quiz while exploring the abbey.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Inchcolm Abbey
Book a seat on one of the boats sailing to Inchcolm Island, in the Firth of Forth, and visit Inchcolm Abbey – home to the best-preserved group of monastic buildings in Scotland. Originally a priory founded by David I, the abbey saw conflict as well as calm. On the island you can see coastal defences from two World Wars alongside seals and other wildlife.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images