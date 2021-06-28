2. Blackness Castle

Situated on the Forth near Linlithgow, Blackness Castle is a 15th-century castle that famously looks like a ‘ship that never sailed’. Fans of the television series Outlander will be familiar with the castle - it stood in for Fort William in series one. Climb the towers and enjoy sweeping views of the Firth of Forth and its rail and road bridges.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images