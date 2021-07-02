The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) are tasked with protecting some of Scotland’s most culturally important sites for future generations, helped by their 300,000-strong membership.
From castles and gardens, to mansionhouses and historic villages, they offer a huge variety of days out – will all proceeds being ploughed back into their work.
This summer is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit some of these unique places without the usual holiday crowds, while supporting the important work being carried out by the NTS.
Here are the 11 closest to Falkirk to enjoy over the school holidays with your family.
1. The Pineapple
Set on an estate to the north of Falkirk, the strange and beautiful Pineapple was built in 1761 by the Earl of Dunmore as a summerhouse. Visitors can see one of the most unusual buildings in Scotland, before exploring the beautiful grounds, woodland and curling pond.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. The Royal Burgh of Culross
Culross is Scotland’s most complete example of a burgh of the 17th and 18th centuries and will be familiar to fans of Outlander - several scenes of the popular television series were filmed on its streets. Cobbled streets lined with pretty and colourful houses lead up to a hilltop abbey. There's also a palace and a period garden complete with herbs, fruit, vegetables and rare Scots Dumpy hens.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Alloa Tower
Alloa Tower, just 14 miles north of Falkirk, is the largest surviving keep in Scotland and the former home of the 6th Earl of Mar, leader of the 1715 Jacobite Rising. Admire the opulent 18th-century interiors then climb to the top to enjoy amazing views over the surrounding countryside.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Bannockburn
Find out all the facts and figures surrounding Robert the Bruce's greatest victory in 1314 and how it changed the course of Scotland's history at the Battle of Bannockburn Experience. Then head to the memorial park and see the spot where he raised his royal standard, surrounded by commemorative monuments.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images