2. The Royal Burgh of Culross

Culross is Scotland’s most complete example of a burgh of the 17th and 18th centuries and will be familiar to fans of Outlander - several scenes of the popular television series were filmed on its streets. Cobbled streets lined with pretty and colourful houses lead up to a hilltop abbey. There's also a palace and a period garden complete with herbs, fruit, vegetables and rare Scots Dumpy hens.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images