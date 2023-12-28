Date set for annual conference to commemorate the Battle of Falkirk Muir 1746

A conference to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk Muir 1746 takes place next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The one-day event, organised by the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust, will be held at the Galaxy Sports, Little Kerse, Polmont on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The conference, which runs from 10am to 4pm, follows on from the success of conferences on the subject over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a chance for people to find out more about the historic event, which was the largest battle of the four Jacobite uprisings. The Battle of Falkirk Muir involved upwards of 20,000 men and it took place on January 17, 1746 on Falkirk Muir.

A one-day conference commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk Muir, which took place on January 17, 1746, is set to take place in January.

The conference will feature six guest speakers covering a range of topics throughout the day.

Count Peter Pininski, a direct descendant of Bonnie Prince Charlie, will discuss ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie - did he have three or four grandchildren?’; while local historian Geoff Bailey will give a talk on ‘The physical landscape of the Falkirk area with regard to the Battle of Falkirk’.

There will also be talks from Alistair Moffat on ‘War Paths: Walking in the Shadows of the Clans’; Professor Edward Corp on ‘Prince Charles Stuart’s Highland Weapons’; Professor Hugh Cheape on “‘It was a day for us on the Plain of Scotland...’: other voices, other views on the Battle of Falkirk Muir” and Dr Alastair Mann on ‘James VII in biography and autobiography: the first and ‘forgotten’ Jacobite’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets, priced £25 for an adult and £20 for a concession, are available online through eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/battle-of-falkirk-muir-1746-conference-tickets-774883195497. The ticket price includes a buffet lunch and hot drinks throughout the day.

An early bird discount is available until December 31, 2023 using the code BOFM2024EB.

The conference is sponsored by Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers and Valuers.