British Pop Art pioneer’s stained-glass window installed in Rossyln Chapel

The window - the first to be installed in 50 years - is the work of renowned artist Joe Tilson, RA.

Tilson is one of the leading figures associated with the British Pop Art movement in the 1960s. His work is held in collections including the Tate, London, Museum of Modern Art, New York and Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna, Rome.

The Countess of Rosslyn with the new stained glass window (picture: Rob McDougall)

The new window marks the 25th anniversary of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, a charity founded in December 1995 to oversee the conservation and public opening of the Chapel. It is now also responsible for the care and conservation of nearby Rosslyn Castle, Collegehill House and a stretch of Roslin Glen. Since its foundation, it has overseen a major 17-year conservation programme at the Chapel, the construction of an award-winning Visitor Centre and has undertaken a conservation programme at Collegehill House. Since 1995, the Trust has seen Chapel visitor numbers increase twentyfold from 9,000 in 1995 to 180,000 in 2019.

The Countess of Rosslyn said: ‘This anniversary is a significant milestone for Rosslyn Chapel Trust and a chance both to reflect on its achievements during this time and to record our thanks to staff, past and present, our expert team of specialists and all who have contributed to its work.

"As a charity, the Trust relies on income from visitors and so I am also very grateful to everyone who has visited the Chapel in the past 25 years. I hope that this wonderful new window will attract many more to visit and enjoy this unique building in the months and years to come’.

Rosslyn Chapel is open to visitors daily and tickets should be booked in advance on the website www.rosslynchapel.com.

The mysterious symbolism in the ornately carved stonework have inspired, attracted and intrigued visitors, artists and writers for generations, from JMW Turner to David Roberts, Sir Walter Scott to Dan Brown’s blockbuster The Da Vinci Code. The Chapel is a Category A Listed building and designated as a 5-star attraction by VisitScotland.

