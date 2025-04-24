DJ Matt Edmondson | Cover Images

According to new research three quarters of people aged 16 to 24 postpone trips to the loo due to fear of being overheard

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Brits are so self-conscious about the noises they make on the toilet that many delay bathroom visits or hide until they're sure no one can hear them.

According to new research three quarters of people aged 16 to 24 postpone trips to the loo due to fear of being overheard, well above the national average of 56%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 68% of 16 to 24 year olds admit they’ve hidden in the toilet until others have left to avoid embarrassment, more than double the rate among over-55s.

Millennials (aged 25-34) are slightly less squeamish but still take steps to ensure they go undetected, with 26% using deodorant and 32% playing music to muffle any sounds.

Overall, 41% of Brits say they’re embarrassed by the thought of anyone hearing them in the bathroom, with 62% masking noises with something else, according to the survey by Bloo, the UK’’s number one toilet care brand.

DJ Matt Edmondson | Cover Images

Top choices to hide loo noises are turning the tap on (42%), faking a cough (37%), and lining the toilet with toilet paper (32%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halil Dogan, Senior Brand Manager at Bloo, said: “We all know that using the loo can feel like an Olympic event of awkwardness for some people, but it doesn’t have to be.”

The survey also revealed how people relax when using the toilet, with 91% saying a fresh-smelling bathroom is absolutely crucial. Around 62% listen to music - and 60% say that playing tunes in public toilets would help their performance.

Bloo has come to the rescue, collaborating with broadcaster and DJ Matt Edmondson to create the ultimate song to mask unsavoury sounds.

Inspired by much-loved comedy rap tracks, the track includes noises such as the toilet lid closing, door slamming and toilet flushing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s not every day you get asked to make a song that people can play to cover up the sound of their own ablutions - in fact if I’m honest this is the first time it’s ever happened,” Matt says.

“But I will take any excuse to whip out the synthesiser and make a banger. Thanks to Bloo, I have been able to gift the toilet-going public a song they can use to cover up even the loudest of movements.”

To listen to the track click here or search ‘Matt Edmondson Block out with Bloo’ on SoundCloud. You can also see the music video on Matt's social channels.

Bloo and digital creators Beau the Beard andGrime Gran are also hiding prizes near public toilets in London, Birmingham & Bristol, including Sonos speakers to encourage winners to listen to Matt’s track.

The pair will share clues to the location of the prizes on Instagram. You can find more information on Bloo’s toilet care products here .