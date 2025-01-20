Why an eye health check should top your 2025 to-do list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vision experts have revealed that more than six in 10 Brits avoid eye tests despite experiencing vision issues - that’s nearly 42 million people.

Millions could be living with undiagnosed conditions that impact their daily lives. Now Optical Express is calling on Brits to make their eye health a priority this year.

The start of a new year is a perfect time to reassess health goals and eye tests are not just about updating prescriptions, they are a vital health check that can detect a range of underlying issues.

Early detection of eye conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts is crucial as some show no symptoms in their early stages and can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated.

Beyond eye-specific problems, regular check-ups can also reveal signs of broader health issues, including but not limited to diabetes, high blood pressure and even certain types of cancers.

Addressing vision problems early doesn’t just protect long-term health, it can significantly enhance quality of life.

Improved vision can boost productivity, reduce fatigue and make daily activities easier and more enjoyable.

Healthy vision plays a crucial role in overall well-being, affecting everything from productivity at work to quality of life at home.

The old saying “New Year, New You” isn’t just about fitness or diet, it’s about a full-body reset, and your eyes deserve the same care, according to experts.

Risk

Stephen Hannan, clinical services director at Optical Express, explains: “Millions of people in the UK delay or avoid eye tests, putting themselves at risk of undiagnosed conditions. January is the ideal time to commit to an eye health check.

“It’s not just about seeing clearly; it’s about safeguarding your long-term eye and general health. Early detection of eye conditions can prevent serious issues down the line, ensuring your vision remains sharp and your overall health stays on track. Further, eye health assessments can pick up conditions that need to be managed on an emergency or urgent basis.”

Making eye health a priority in 2025 is easier than you think and booking a comprehensive eye test is the first step, with experts recommending at least one exam every two years.

Additionally, encourage your family members, especially children and older relatives, to get their eyes tested, as they may be at higher risk for certain conditions.

Stephen adds: “Let 2025 be the year you take control of your health, starting with your eyes. At Optical Express, we’re here to support you with expert care and advice to protect your vision and health for years to come.”

For more information on eye health or to book your January eye test, visit www.opticalexpress.co.uk