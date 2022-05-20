Whitecross pupils raise cash for village defibrillator

The defibrillator has been placed at Whitecross Junction after the efforts of youngsters at Whitecross Primary School saw £1400 raised.

Headteacher Elaine Ramsay said: “Our Health and Wellbeing Officer Nyree Heggie suggested raising funds for this as a long term project. We carried out some dress down days and raised around £200 but also the profile of what we were doing for the community.

Whitecross Primary School has raised money to buy a defibrillator for the community. Pic: Michael Gillen

"A parent from the village, but who works with a group of expats in Saudi Arabia then contacted us as they wished to be involved and donated a sum, along with the Parent Council. Alan Steel Asset Management in Linlithgow provided us with the remaining sum to purchase the defibrillator.”