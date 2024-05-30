While NHS Forth is improving for treatment waits, there is still a long way to go to for A&E care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Waiting times for scheduled care in NHS Forth Valley – including outpatient, day case and planned surgery – are among the best in Scotland, new figures have shown.

The figures contained in a report to NHS Forth Valley health board this week were good news for the board which continues to struggle to deal with long waiting times for emergency care.

The performance report highlighted that Forth Valley is the lowest in Scotland for patients waiting more than 12 weeks – the national target.

As the health service nationally struggles to recover from the pandemic, while facing staff shortages and increased demand, waiting times have been high across the country.

Improving figures for in patient treatment waiting times but still an issue over A&E times. Pic: Michael Gillen

Around 36 per cent of Forth Valley patients have to wait for more than 12 weeks for scheduled care – but in all other health board areas, the numbers are well over 50 per cent and in some cases more than 80 or even 90 per cent.

The figures were welcome news for the board as NHS Forth Valley has been under intense scrutiny recently.

In November 2022, the Scottish Government stepped in due to concerns about a range of services, including GP and Primary Care Out of Hours services, unscheduled care, mental health and integration.

The latest figures show that emergency department waiting times remain very high.

A total of 2888 patients waited longer than the four-hour target across both the emergency department and Minor Injuries Unit (MIU); with 1509 waits longer than eight hours, 719 waits longer than 12 hours and 97 waits longer than 23 hours.

But non-executive board member Martin Fairbairn said it was also important to highlight the good news.

He said: “We’ve got challenges in some areas but we are not that different to other areas in terms of unscheduled care, whereas in this one we are miles ahead.

“We are serving the citizens of Forth Valley compared to other health boards really, really well.”

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, waiting lists have remained long across Scotland and members of the board heard that NHS Forth Valley is actually helping other areas where waits for treatment can be as long as four years.

“That just doesn’t happen in this area,” director of acute services, Garry Fraser told the board.

The challenges faced by health services across Scotland, however, remain substantial.

In March 2023, 18,887 patients were waiting more than 12 weeks for a first outpatient appointment with NHS Forth Valley.

Last month, that figure had fallen to 14,834, giving NHS Forth Valley a compliance rate of 99 per cent.

There was an increase in the number of inpatients/day cases waiting more than 12 weeks, rising to 5275.

But the report showed that the numbers achieved were beyond what was expected from the board’s remobilisation plant, achieving 119 per cent of its target.

The report shows challenges remain around some specialities, including CT scans.

However, the board was told that there had been additional funding from the Scottish Government for a new scanner which will go live this week.

There have also been major improvements in waiting times for mental health treatment.

Recently, NHS Forth Valley reported a long-awaited improvement in waiting times for children’s mental health services.