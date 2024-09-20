Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It looks just like frog spawn 🐸

Tadpole water is the latest viral health trend on social media.

It got its name thanks to looking like frog spawn.

Tadpole water is made from chia seeds, lemon and water.

Wellness influencers claim it has health benefits and can help aid weight loss.

Tadpole water is the newest viral health trend on social media, with wellness influencers uploading videos sharing their recipes on TikTok and reporting health benefits.

Popular among Gen Z, tadpole water gets its name thanks to its gloopy texture making it look like frog spawn, but fear not, it is in fact made from chia seeds.

Once a staple of the ancient Aztec and Mayan diets, chia seeds have grown in popularity as a modern-day superfood. Packed health benefits including omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and essential micronutrients, these tiny seeds are having a moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about tadpole water, how to make it, its health benefits and what it really tastes like.

What is tadpole water?

Tadpole water is not actually frog spawn, the new viral health trend that is taking off on social name gained the nickname thanks to the visual similarities. It is actually chia seeds in water, which social media influencers are claiming is helping promote health benefits including aiding weight loss.

How can you make tadpole water?

To make tadpole water, all you need to do is mix warm water, lemon and chia seeds, it’s important that you let the chia seeds soak up the water so leave the mixture for a few hours.

