Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s new national suicide prevention campaign has now gone live.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bold, unflinching, and deeply personal, it’s been entirely co-produced by people with lived and living experience of suicide.

It comes as a new website with a range of information, resources and a local services directory is launched at www.suicideprevention.scot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign asks a simple question: “What if a conversation about suicide could save a life?”

Fronting the national suicide campaign and sharing their stories are (l-r) Clare Collin, Seonaid Stallan, Laura Junor and Ross Cunningham.

It features four people, each of whom agreed to share their story having been bereaved by, attempted or considered suicide.

They do so by writing a letter to a loved one, or themselves, which feature in a powerful new film.

The idea is that we need to normalise talking about suicide and give people the confidence to have a conversation that might just save someone’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Collin, Seonaid Stallan, Laura Junor and Ross Cunningham came together to share their letters and discuss their experiences in a series of moving conversations.

In doing so they created a game-changing moment when Scotland will start to have its biggest ever conversation about suicide.

Suicide is a topic that makes many of us nervous. What if I say the wrong thing? Could I make the situation worse? However, talking about suicide is the best way to prevent it from happening.

The work has been led by Suicide Prevention Scotland, a community of organisations working to deliver the Scottish Government and CoSLA’s joint suicide prevention strategy, Creating Hope Together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are four outcomes that shape the strategy with Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) having responsibility for the key outcome that supports the campaign and website – improving understanding of suicide and tackling stigma.

Suicide prevention specialists were also involved, as was SeeMe, Scotland’s national programme to end mental health stigma.

Clare Collin, who wrote her letter to nephew Gerry, but also lost her mum Prue and brother-in-law Sandy to suicide, said: “We knew Gerry was struggling but we never knew the depth of his pain or thought to ask him, ‘are you thinking about suicide?’

“If you are worried about someone, you should ask. If they are, don’t worry. You don’t need to be an expert – you just need to listen, be patient and compassionate, be there for them and help them find the right support because it is out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haylis Smith, Suicide Prevention Scotland’s national delivery lead, lost her uncle Joe to suicide.

She said: “The message could not be clearer: if you’re worried about someone, ask them if they are thinking about suicide. Talking about it is the best way to prevent it.”

The campaign and website sit at the heart of the Scottish Government and CoSLA’s suicide prevention action plan.

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “The campaign’s powerful message, that talking openly about suicide saves lives, is a clear invitation to us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are having thoughts of suicide, speak to someone you trust or call Samaritans on 116 123 or the online chat at www.samaritans.org/scotland/; Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87 or NHS 24 mental health hub on 111.