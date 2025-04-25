What if a conversation about suicide could save a life?

By Julie Currie
Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scotland’s new national suicide prevention campaign has now gone live.

Bold, unflinching, and deeply personal, it’s been entirely co-produced by people with lived and living experience of suicide.

It comes as a new website with a range of information, resources and a local services directory is launched at www.suicideprevention.scot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The campaign asks a simple question: “What if a conversation about suicide could save a life?”

Fronting the national suicide campaign and sharing their stories are (l-r) Clare Collin, Seonaid Stallan, Laura Junor and Ross Cunningham.Fronting the national suicide campaign and sharing their stories are (l-r) Clare Collin, Seonaid Stallan, Laura Junor and Ross Cunningham.
Fronting the national suicide campaign and sharing their stories are (l-r) Clare Collin, Seonaid Stallan, Laura Junor and Ross Cunningham.

It features four people, each of whom agreed to share their story having been bereaved by, attempted or considered suicide.

They do so by writing a letter to a loved one, or themselves, which feature in a powerful new film.

The idea is that we need to normalise talking about suicide and give people the confidence to have a conversation that might just save someone’s life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clare Collin, Seonaid Stallan, Laura Junor and Ross Cunningham came together to share their letters and discuss their experiences in a series of moving conversations.

In doing so they created a game-changing moment when Scotland will start to have its biggest ever conversation about suicide.

Suicide is a topic that makes many of us nervous. What if I say the wrong thing? Could I make the situation worse? However, talking about suicide is the best way to prevent it from happening.

The work has been led by Suicide Prevention Scotland, a community of organisations working to deliver the Scottish Government and CoSLA’s joint suicide prevention strategy, Creating Hope Together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are four outcomes that shape the strategy with Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) having responsibility for the key outcome that supports the campaign and website – improving understanding of suicide and tackling stigma.

Suicide prevention specialists were also involved, as was SeeMe, Scotland’s national programme to end mental health stigma.

Clare Collin, who wrote her letter to nephew Gerry, but also lost her mum Prue and brother-in-law Sandy to suicide, said: “We knew Gerry was struggling but we never knew the depth of his pain or thought to ask him, ‘are you thinking about suicide?’

“If you are worried about someone, you should ask. If they are, don’t worry. You don’t need to be an expert – you just need to listen, be patient and compassionate, be there for them and help them find the right support because it is out there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Haylis Smith, Suicide Prevention Scotland’s national delivery lead, lost her uncle Joe to suicide.

She said: “The message could not be clearer: if you’re worried about someone, ask them if they are thinking about suicide. Talking about it is the best way to prevent it.”

The campaign and website sit at the heart of the Scottish Government and CoSLA’s suicide prevention action plan.

Maree Todd, Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “The campaign’s powerful message, that talking openly about suicide saves lives, is a clear invitation to us all.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are having thoughts of suicide, speak to someone you trust or call Samaritans on 116 123 or the online chat at www.samaritans.org/scotland/; Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87 or NHS 24 mental health hub on 111.

Related topics:Scotland
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice