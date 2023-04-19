What have your experiences been like with health and social care in Falkirk?

Local services provided and commissioned by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership will be available on Care Opinion, an independent not-for-profit website which

has been backed by the Scottish Government for use across all NHS boards in Scotland since 2013.

The online platform encourages people to share their anonymous feedback, allowing a true account of their experience while accessing care and support to be told.

The Care Opinion feedback system will make it easy for people to get their views across

Their own individual stories and experiences will then receive a response directly from staff and local teams – identifying where action is being taken as a result of feedback received.

Gail Woodcock, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s head of integration, said: “Care Opinion will make it easier for people to provide feedback and for our staff

to hear how their work is making a difference.

“The use of this accessible and anonymous feedback option will contribute towards our open, fair, and transparent culture across health and social care services and

help us to continually improve our services. I would encourage everyone who uses our services to make their voice heard and share their story.”

Care Opinion will enhance existing feedback routes and complement the formal processes already available across Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s services – which span those provided by Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, and the third sector.

Fraser Gilmore, executive director of Care Opinion Scotland, said: “To date, Care Opinion has helped people in Scotland share over 35,000 stories – leading to

hundreds of positive changes and helping staff know if they are getting it right.

“I look forward to reading all the stories coming from people in Falkirk. At Care Opinion we know how important every story is, and these will help staff and the wider

Partnership celebrate what they are doing well and learn from what can be improved.”

Stories and feedback can be submitted anonymously online at www.careopinion.org.uk, by calling the Freephone number 0800 122 3135, or by completing a freepost