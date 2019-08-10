Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club bowled over by top award nomination

A groundbreaking initiative by Westquarter and Redding Cricket Club to help local people with dementia has won a place in the finals of a national awards scheme.

A club spokesman said members were thrilled by the success, which has made the club and its partner Alzheimer Scotland a finalist in the Best Dementia-friendly Community Initiative category in next month’s Scotland’s Dementia Awards.

“Try Something New” is an activity-based group for people with dementia and family carers, which offers the opportunity to try a range of activities likely to promote physical and mental stimulation, as well as coordination.

Monthly coaching sessions run by a range of skilled volunteers feature activities including cricket, archery, petanque, yoga, drumming, tennis, dancing and photography.

Alzheimer Scotland dementia advisor Justine Davidson, who runs the project with club support, said: “This is all done in a fun, relaxed environment yet with a good dose of light-hearted competitiveness among group members”.

She paid tribute to the initiative and support shown by cricket club board directors Helen and Stephen Sutton, and wants to encourage other clubs and businesses to consider following the Westquarter and Redding example.

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland’s Chief Executive, said: “Scotland’s Dementia Awards celebrate the people and projects working tirelessly to improve care and support for people living with dementia and their families throughout our communities and across the health, social care and education sectors.

I want to thank everyone who entered the awards. It has been our honour once again to see so many tremendous creative and innovative collaborations taking place. Many of these initiatives are significantly developing and improving practice, ensuring that the rights of people with dementia and their families to receive the best possible quality of care and support are being delivered.

“Others are helping to break down and tackle social barriers, unifying our communities and creating a dementia-friendly Scotland. We look forward to celebrating the work of all our finalists and winners in September.”

Anyone who wants to find out more about the local efforts of Alzheimer Scotland to help make businesses and community groups dementia friendly can contact Justine at 01324 559480 or by email at jdavidson@alzscot.org