Warning to stay away from FVRH if you have flu symptoms as number of cases rise

The number of patients in Forth Valley Royal Hospital with flu has risen sharply in recent weeks.

Latest figures reveal there are currently 91 patients in the Larbert hospital with confirmed cases of flu – enough to fill three wards.

Health bosses said this was a “sharp rise” from early December.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “This is making isolation of these patients challenging and does affect the capacity within the hospital; there is no doubt that the increase in flu cases is placing additional strain on local services at an already busy time of year and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

Staff at FVRH are struggling to isolate flu patients as there are so many admitted. Pic: Michael Gillen

They added that with flu cases normally peaking between early January and mid-February, there is the potential for the number of cases to grow further in the coming days and weeks.

The spokesperson said: “The number of people currently in hospitals across Scotland with flu shows that it can be a very serious illness, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and those with underlying health conditions. So please get vaccinated if you are eligible as it’s not too late.

"You can find details of local drop-in vaccination clinics on our website or you can call the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 to make an appointment.

“You can also help reduce the spread of infection by staying at home if you feel unwell and avoid visiting friends or family in hospital if you have any flu or cold symptoms.”