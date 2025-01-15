Warning issued after fake callers target GP patients in Falkirk area
Bo’ness Road Medical Practice, in Grangemouth, published a Facebook post alerting people to the fake calls.
A spokesperson for the practice said: “A patient reported receiving a phone call from an 07 number, in which the caller claimed to be from their GP practice. The
message asked the patient to press 1 on the phone to update their contact details.
"This is a potential scam so please stay alert. We remind people a GP practice will only generally contact you to remind you about an appointment or similar aspect of
your care, or to let you know about any disruption of services at your practice.
“They will never ask for any financial details.”
People who receive an unsolicited call claiming to be from a GP surgery and asking for details are urged to be cautious. Do not provide any details or press a number
on your handset unless you are absolutely sure the call is genuine.
If you are at all unsure about any communication claiming to be from your GP practice, please hang up and contact the practice directly using their official phone
number or email.
Do not call back the number which has just contacted you.
If you have a loved one or friend who you think may be vulnerable to fake calls of this nature, please share this information with them and help them know what to do.
To report a scam call, contact Police Scotland on 101.
