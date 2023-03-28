Ward housekeeper goes above and beyond for patients at Forth Valley Royal
An ward housekeeper at Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s renal unit has been rewarded for the care she gives patients.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:36 BST
Lara Harley received a Serco star ward after being nominated by a renal patient for her dedication and professionalism.
The patient, who undergoes dialysis three times a week, said Lara knows all the patients very well and is attentive to individual needs. They added her care, kindness and warm friendly manner helps make the dialysis experience as pleasant as it can be, stating every hospital should have a Lara.