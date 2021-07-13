Waiting time figures at Forth Valley Royal Hospital fall short of Scottish Government target

In the week ending July 4, 1154 people attended the Larbert facility, however, just 75.1 per cent were seen, admitted, transferred or discharged within that time frame – the Scottish Government aim is at least 95 per cent.

The latest Public Health Scotland figures show that, during that period, 287 people waited for over four hours at FVRH’s emergency department, 12 were not seen within eight hours and one waited for over 12 hours.

Nationally, there were 26,080 attendances at A&E services.

Waiting times at Forth Valley Royal Hospital's A&E department fell short of the Scottish Government's target for the week ending July 4. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Of those, 81.6 per cent of attendances were seen within four hours; 572 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department; and 113 patients waited more than 12 hours.

Yesterday we told how people were asked only to attend FVRH’s A&E if it is absolutely necessary in a bid to ease the strain on the stretched department.

An NHS Forth Valley spokeswoman said: “Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been busy over the last few weeks and we have seen an increase in the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19.

“Like most parts of Scotland, we have also seen an increase in A&E attendances which are now similar to pre-Covid levels.

“Staff are doing everything possible to see patients as quickly as possible and priority is always given to patients with more serious illnesses or injuries.

“Local people can also help at this busy time by calling NHS 24 on 111, day or night, if they think they require urgent care but it’s not something life-threatening.

“NHS 24 staff can offer advice or arrange for a local healthcare professional to get in touch who can organise an appointment at the Minor Injuries Unit in Stirling or the new Urgent Care Centre in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, if required.”

The local health board also said it always “works hard” to manage staff absences due to illness, annual leave or the need to self-isolate and provide “appropriate cover” as and when it is needed.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.