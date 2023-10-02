Volunteers required to help end mental health stigma and discrimination in Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

See Me, Scotland’s national programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, is searching for new volunteers from across the country with different experiences and backgrounds to play a part in the next phase of the programme’s work.

Poet Angela McCrimmon has been volunteering with See Me since 2016 and said it’s been ”a privilege” to be part of the programme, reflecting on how volunteering has

given her an opportunity to give others who struggle with their mental health a voice.

She said: “I’ve struggled with my mental health since I was 19, when I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder – so I’ve been in the mental health system for almost 30 years.

“So often in that time, I’ve been shut down by psychiatrists and mental health workers. I remember once phoning the crisis team for help, trying to tell them how I felt,

and being told, ‘Well, you're awfully articulate for somebody who claims to be unwell!’ Stigma and discrimination are a big problem in our healthcare system.

“I remember being sectioned once and thinking, if I come back from this, I’m coming back fighting – which is one of the reasons why I got involved with See Me.

“I’ve been involved in so many amazing opportunities with See Me – I’ve spoken to the Legal Aid Board about my experiences, I’ve read a poem at the Scottish

Parliament, spoken at conferences, and I’ve shared my story in the media.

“Being with See Me has given me more confidence to speak up – and that drive to be the voice for people who haven’t found theirs yet. It’s amazing to be a part of that

movement.”

Volunteers with experience of mental health problems play a central role in See Me, speaking at events, sharing their stories in the media, influencing government

policy, helping to design resources, running events and encouraging other people in their communities to join the movement to end mental health stigma and

discrimination.

Wendy Halliday, director for See Me, said: “The work See Me undertakes is all driven by a social movement of people across Scotland who are determined to end

mental health stigma and discrimination – and our volunteers are central to this.

“It’s really important that our volunteers are representative of different communities and experiences to reflect the diverse experience of people with mental health problems in Scotland.

“Our Scottish Mental Illness Stigma Study showed us that people with experience of severe, enduring and complex mental illnesses across Scotland are withdrawing from opportunities which many of us take for granted – all because of stigma and discrimination.

“Our volunteers help us to tackle this major barrier, we’re really looking forward to seeing what our new volunteers will bring to the programme.”

People can visit the See Me website for more information.