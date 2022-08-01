Volunteers give Falkirk care home gardens a beautiful makeover

Not only has Newcarron Court Care Home, in Ronades Road, Bainsford a tranquil new spot for residents to enjoy, it now has a reliable organic source of fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs for the home’s head chef to create wonderful menus with.

Last year Newcarron Court Care Home customer relations Manager Paul Lawson started contacting local supermarkets and volunteer groups in an effort to assist care

home staff manage their large garden area and make it a real asset for residents.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcarron Court Care Home garden looks great

Mr Lawson said: “We have a fantastic activity co-ordinator at Newcarron who has so much energy and gives up a lot of her free time to grow and maintain the gardens. We also have a full time gardener.

"However, it was quite evident, despite their best efforts, they really needed some help. After contacting some local groups the difference has been just incredible. We

would particularly like to thank Police Scotland's Youth Volunteers who attend a couple of times a month and have put in a lot of hard work and also the kids at Langlees

Primary School who helped transform our inter-generational garden area."

Ian Bleakley, Police Scotland group coordinator, said: “Falkirk area Police Scotland Youth Volunteers were established in late 2018. The programme aims to strengthen

relationships between Police and young people, and promote positive role models.

"We were keen to be active again after COVID-19 limited our opportunities – as our motto states, we volunteer for our communities. Newcarron Court is close to the

venue for our weekly meetings, and when links were established, it was soon realised this project met a lot of needs on both sides and the volunteers were really keen to help."

Residents of the care home have also been hard at work transforming the garden.

Robert Penman (78) put his joinery skill to good use in the ongoing development of sensory gardens for residents living with dementia, while pals Violet Corbett (73) and Monica Allison (82) have been enjoying the new benches and water feature, kindly donated by Violet, and have also been assisting to pick fruit and vegetables.

Newcarron Court activity coordinator Hazel Phillips said "This year we have some prize carrots and turnips, leeks, potatoes, cabbage, cucumber, peppers, chillis,

onions, apples, pears, strawberries and lots of different herbs.

" Residents have helped plant and pick them and our head chef John has been very creative using them at meal times. I can't thank all the volunteers enough. We are also currently creating a sensory garden and are looking for any volunteer joiners to help us to salvage some old wooden furniture, some rocks for our rockery and any new or good condition garden items, plants or compost that can further enhance the space."

Residents plan to hold a Summer Fete on Saturday, August 20 to showcase the gardens.