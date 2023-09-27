Volunteers from Certas Energy help out at Strathcarron Hospice's Stenhousemuir charity shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many Hands in the Community is Certas Energy’s charity and volunteering programme and it has seen a team helping to support the local hospice charity shop. The enthusiastic, tidy and incredible helpful volunteers have unloaded the many bags and boxes of fantastic supporter donations at the Hallam Road shop.

From hanging clothes, alphabetising books, sorting through toys, checking the working order of electrical goods and moving furniture, the volunteers have helped to price, tag and display them all meaning the wonderful items will be available for shoppers to buy and help raise needed funds for the Fankerton hospice.

With £14,632 needed daily for Strathcarron to provide the specialist end of life care and services it provides to individuals and families locally, the hospice is incredibly grateful to all their generous supporters as without their donations as a hospice charity they just couldn’t carry on.

Staff and supporters from Certas Energy volunteered to help out at the Strathcarron Hospice charity shop. (pic: submitted)

Fiona Hannah, deputy retail manager for Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We’re working with our local education partners to use the hospice charity shop as an opportunity to provide work experience for students, as well as charity days for our local corporate partners until the lease ends in October. Our old shop in Stenhousemuir is still currently trading, thanks to the Certas Energy volunteers who are helping to support this. Volunteers are the beating hearts of our local community and their passion and dedication to Strathcarron is overwhelming.

"Without their ongoing support we couldn’t continue to ensure our charity shops continue to trade and support a sustainable circular local economy – as well as to raise much needed funds for your local hospice.”

Robert Everitt-Barden, employee experience manager for Certas Energy, added: “Our teams have thoroughly enjoyed their volunteering experience at Strathcarron Hospice. As part of a global PLC and employing more than 2300 employees across the UK we understand the importance of supporting charities and good causes that are meaningful to our people and will create measurable social impact in our communities.”

