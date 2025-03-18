Visitors will be in safe hands at CVS Falkirk wellbeing open day

By James Trimble
Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 16:26 BST
CVS Falkirk will host representatives from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Forth Valley First Responders, Strathcarron Hospice and Forth Valley Sensory Centre at its wellbeing open day later this month.

The event runs from 12.30pm to 6pm at the Community Hub, in Bridge Street, Bonnybridge on Friday, March 28.

A CVS Falkirk spokesperson said: “This free event is open to all – although children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. People can drop in to learn about and speak with representatives from the many different organisations and services providing health and wellbeing initiatives throughout Falkirk District.

“A community lunch and refreshments will be provided throughout the day, and there will also be colouring in activities for young children.”

Forth Valley First Responders will be participating in the wellbeing open day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Over 30 CVS Falkirk’s associated third sector groups and organisations, including Pause & Breathe CIC, will be running various wellbeing activities throughout the day.

Visit the CVS website for more information.

