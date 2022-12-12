Unite’s health membership voted yes by 64 per cent to accept the improved offer which was tabled two weeks ago following extensive talks involving the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, the Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, NHS Scotland and the trade unions.

Industrial action by Unite, which was initially set to hit the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) and the wider NHS Scotland, is now off.

The news comes as the Royal College of Nursing and Unison made an offer on Saturday to suspend a wave of planned strikes if ministers agree to open serious discussions over pay.

Unite has announced its NHS members - some who work at Forth Valley Royal Hospital - have accepted the pay deal

Unite states the improved offer for its members represents on average a 7.5 per cent increase across NHS Scotland with up to 11.24 per cent for the bottom pay bands. It means salary bands one to four will receive a flat rate payment of £2205, whilee salary bands five to seven receive increases ranging from £2280 to £2660.

The offer also includes a commitment to reduce the working week from 37.5 hours to 36 hours, with no loss of pay.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The improved offer for NHS Scotland workers, which is worth over 11 per cent for the lowest pay bands, is a testament to the resolve of our members. They were prepared to take the difficult step in taking industrial action but only because they had no other option left.

“Unite makes no apologies for fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions in the health service because NHS Scotland workers should be fairly rewarded for the outstanding work that they do day in and day out.”

The trade union estimates that through negotiations they have been able to secure around an extra £515 million for NHS workers since the first offer was received in the summer.

James O’Connell, Unite’s lead negotiator for NHS Scotland, said: “We believe that the improved offer was the best that could be negotiated under the present circumstances.

